A new PS5 update is here, bringing with it Discord voice chat support, improvements to 1440p output resolution and a bunch of other features.

You’ll now be able to join Discord voice chats on your PS5, although you’ll need to use a phone to do so. First, link your Discord and PSN accounts through the console by following these instructions, then join a Discord voice channel on your phone or computer. From there, you’ll be able to select an option to chat on PlayStation, transferring the call to your console.

It’s an especially handy way of chatting with friends when playing the best PS5 games that support cross-play, although it isn’t as feature-rich as you might hope. So far, Discord for PlayStation only supports voice calls, so don’t expect to see what any of your buddies are typing or be able to stream your play session over a call.

Joining by phone is a little bit cumbersome, too, but may be made smoother in the future. Xbox initially supported Discord using a similar mobile system, which Microsoft later improved with a native Xbox app to let you join voice channels directly through the console. Sony may very well do the same in the following months.

As Sony announced early last month, the PS5 update also brings improvements to 1440p displays. More 1440p displays are now supported and will work with variable refresh rate – a display mode that changes a monitor’s refresh rate on the fly to match whatever the game is giving out. This eliminates screen tearing and makes frame drops less noticeable.

On top of that, you’ll be able to wirelessly update your DualSense controller, saving you from having to dig out a USB cable every time you want to get the latest firmware patch. You can also capture video clips using voice commands (just shout out ‘Hey PlayStation, capture that’ to get save a recent video clip), and will find new social features on the console’s dashboard, showing which of your PlayStation friends are playing what games.

Thankfully, now the PS5 stock shortage has come to an end, more people should be able to enjoy the delights of Sony's flagship system and its many updates.