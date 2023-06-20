B&H Photo sales start today online

According to our math, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is likely to be July 11, 2023, but you can already get laptop and SD card deals ahead of time at B&H Photo today. The NYC-based electronics retailer, which ships online orders worldwide, is slashing prices over the next three days, and at the top of the list is Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 Multi-Touch for $430 off. You won’t find this discount anywhere else.

Click for B&H Photo Mega Deal Zone list

B&H Photo ends its sale on June 22, 2023, at midnight Eastern Time in the US – or each item sells out. Its tagline for the Mega Deal Zone is “100s of deals too good to last.” Just like Amazon Prime Day, the truly best deals will sell out before the price-slashing marathon actually ends.

Update: No surprise, Best Buy just swooped in, rivaling Amazon Prime Day, too

We’ve rounded up the top 13 deals on sale today, based on B&H’s best sellers list and curated based on what I think is really worth your time and money.

Amazon Prime Day rivaling deals by popularity

Should you wait until Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prices at B&H Photo will likely rival Amazon Prime Day 2023, so there’s little reason to wait an extra three weeks to buy what you want.

Pro tip: There’s a generous return window, so if you ever want to purchase a Prime Day deal on July 11 (or whenever it happens) at a lower price, then all you have to do is return to B&H and rebuy at Amazon. In the meantime, you get to enjoy playing with the gadget three weeks in advance.

Personally, I’m buying new SD cards this week, as we’ve been shooting more videos for The Shortcut and my Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels. Today is one of the few times each year in which buying memory cards and laptops is worth it – so much so that it feels as if all other times it’s best to avoid paying full price. With Back to School sales coming up, this may be the true kickoff to low laptop prices.

Other deals happening today

B&H is leading the way with an Amazon Prime Day challenger three weeks early, but it’s not the only retailer with worthwhile deals today. We reported on a Samsung 98-inch 4K TV deal, new dbrand PS5 cover plates, and a fresh PS5 bundle filled with games.

The Shortcut has also generated news about a PlayStation Plus discount code and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month workaround that saves tens of thousands of people money every year. Expect more retailers in the US to try to rival Amazon Prime Day, including Best Buy and Walmart between now and July 2023.

