When it comes to TVs, bigger is often better. And Samsung clearly agrees with this statement, as it’s just launched a budget 98-inch 4K TV that costs a cool $8,000.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: how can a TV that costs $8,000 be considered a budget television? Well, based on other TVs of this size, you’re looking at paying in excess of $20,000. The LG 97-inch OLED G2, for example, is $25,000.

What makes Samsung’s new wall-engulfing television even more appealing, however, is the limited-time offer that brings the price of this set down significantly.

The Samsung 98Q80C launches in July and if you reserve before July 3 on Samsung’s website, the company will knock an extra $1,500 off instantly, throw in a $1,000 Samsung Q800C soundbar and provide free delivery and installation. That means you’ll only pay $6,500 instead of the $8,000 asking price. Tempted yet?

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Samsung 98-inch TV

💰 Samsung is launching a budget 98-inch TV for $8,000

🤷‍♂️ It’s a QLED panel and significantly cheaper than similar displays of this size

👀 Samsung is running a limited offer where you can get the TV for a lot less

👏 Until July 3, you can get the TV for just $6,500

To keep the price down, the monster Samsung tele isn’t top of the line when it comes to specs. It’s part of Samsung’s QLED lineup, which delivers superior image quality and color reproduction than traditional LED TVs but can’t match the inky blacks and pristine color accuracy of OLED panels.

It’s also unlikely to use a feature known as full-local array dimming, simply because the size of the screen would require a frightening amount of dimmable zones. Still, if you’re after a humungous display that doesn’t completely break the bank, the Samsung 98Q80C could be a winner.

Even though the majority of people will probably be content with TV sizes ranging from 55 inches and up, having an almost 100-inch TV does sound fun. However, you’d be better off buying a projector if you really want a huge display that can exceed 100 inches. Not only are projectors cheaper, but they can offer similar if not better picture quality.

Of course, projectors are limited by your setup and are not suitable if you plan on doing most of your viewing in a brightly lit room. If that’s the case, perhaps Samsung’s $8,000 TV is for you.