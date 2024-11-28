Image credit: JLab

Plenty of our readers have asked for steep discounts on great products, and that’s exactly what we have here. At Walmart, you can grab the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds for just $9.88. No, that’s not a typo - these earbuds literally cost less than $10 for Black Friday. Originally priced at $29.38, you’re saving $19.50 on some of the most reliable budget earbuds around.

Are these buds going to replace a set of AirPods 4 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds? Not quite, but for the price, you’re getting a solid set of headphones that are perfect for those who just need something basic. They’re JLab’s most compact earbuds to date with a design that can easily hook into your ears and stay put thanks to interchangeable ear tips. You can choose between one of six available colors.

The Go Air Pop earbuds can last up to 32 hours on a full charge with the case. By themselves, the buds can last up to eight hours on a charge, which is way more than most earbuds I’ve been testing. Audio quality is solid, according to buyers, and JLab gives you a few different ways to customize how they sound in the companion app. You also get play/pause controls, upgraded microphones, and smart assistant integration.

All of this for less than $10 is kind of insane. If there’s someone in your life that needs headphones and you’re on a tight budget, I don’t know how you ignore this deal.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.