📱 Apple might give the iPhone SE 4 a measly 64GB of storage

👀 That’s according to a leaked product listing from a Chinese retailer

💾 This would make the base $499 model inferior to almost every Android phone

🤖 Other rumored specs include a single 48MP camera, an A18, and Apple Intelligence

Apple is set to announce the iPhone SE 4 on February 19, and a last-minute leak might reveal one of the dumbest decisions Apple will make in all of 2025.

A listening for the iPhone SE 4 surfaced on a Chinese retailer’s website, and the listing revealed three storage options to choose from: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. That means that in the Year of Our Lord 2025, Apple will sell a $499 phone with 64GB of storage, which is ridiculous.

A vast majority of phones have ditched the 64GB storage tier for a variety of reasons. Apps are bigger nowadays, photos take up more room thanks to things like HDR and RAW, and people are downloading more and more content to their phones for offline consumption. Even budget phones have switched to 128GB for their base models, and we expect the iPhone SE 4’s biggest competitors - the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56 - to do the same.

If Apple gives the base $499 iPhone SE 4 a measly 64GB of storage, that means the upgraded 128GB model will likely cost $599, while the 256GB model will cost $699 (Apple typically charges $100 more for upgraded storage). For $599, you can get the iPhone 14 with two rear cameras, the same screen and Face ID, a fast processor, and the same 128GB of storage. For $699, you can get the iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island, even better cameras, fast performance, and Apple Intelligence.

Admittedly, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be a solid smartphone. It’ll replace the chunky bezels and Touch ID of the current iPhone SE 3 with a design similar to the iPhone 14, complete with a 6.1-inch notched display and Face ID. It’ll also come with the A18 chip (the same processor as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus), Apple Intelligence support, USB-C, MagSafe charging, and Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip. There will also be a single 48MP rear camera.

But Apple has to include 128GB of storage for the idea of an entry-level iPhone to work. Otherwise, you’ll be forced to upgrade and pay $599, and for that kind of money, you can get an older flagship iPhone with more features.

This leak doesn’t confirm whether Apple will include 64GB in the base iPhone SE 4, but we’ll have to wait until Wednesday to find out for sure.

