📅 Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone SE 4 on Wednesday

📱 The phone is expected to get a full redesign with Face ID

📸 It’ll still come with a single rear camera

🤔 Many are curious how much it’ll cost - here’s what the rumors say

Apple has a big announcement next week, and we’re pretty sure it’s the iPhone SE 4. CEO Tim Cook has officially teased the “newest member of the family” will be revealed on Wednesday, February 19, and all signs point to the next entry-level iPhone finally entering the spotlight ahead of its future competitors, the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56.

It’s perhaps the most intriguing iPhone SE yet since it’s rumored to get a total redesign that’s more similar to iPhones of today. Blended with upgraded specs, many folks are wondering: how much is this new iPhone going to set them back? After all, it’s meant to be budget-friendly (at least somewhat), but upgrades seem to keep popping up left and right.

Here’s what the rumors are saying about the iPhone SE 4 price.

iPhone SE 4 price rumors

So far, we’ve heard that the iPhone SE 4 will get a price increase over the iPhone SE 3. According to rumors, the SE 4 will cost $70 more than the previous generation and start at $499. That’s a meaningful bump no matter how you look at it, but at least you’ll get a more modern-looking iPhone with specs that rival Apple’s own top-tier iPhones.

Whether the price increase translates to more storage remains to be seen. Right now, the iPhone SE starts at 64GB of storage, which would seem insane on a new iPhone in 2025, regardless of whether it costs $499 or not. We haven’t heard anything about Apple increasing the storage space of the baseline iPhone SE 4, but there’s also no indication otherwise.

What do you get for $499?

For a dollar under $500, the iPhone SE 4 will aim to provide a solid experience that checks every box. The phone is rumored to come with a bezel-less 6.1-inch OLED screen, complete with a notch for Face ID and flat sides. There will be an A18 chip for faster performance, Apple’s own Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip, MagSafe, USB-C, an Action button on the left, and a single rear 48MP camera on the back.

On paper, that seems to be a solid mix of specs for the money you’ll pay. Of course, a single rear camera is a tough pill to swallow in 2025, but at least you’ll get improved shots over the iPhone SE 3’s single 12MP camera.

The price hike hasn’t been confirmed just yet, and we still don’t know everything about the iPhone SE 4 like its colors, ship date, or even the name - it could wind up being called the “iPhone 16E,” according to some reports. Stay tuned to The Shortcut to find out more when Apple finally announces it.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.