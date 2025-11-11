(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone Air 2 to 2027

📸 While many speculated it had to do with poor iPhone Air sales, new information suggests it’s to work on the cameras

📱 The company might add a second camera to the next iPhone Air when it launches

📅 At this point, it seems like the iPhone Air 2 could launch alongside the iPhone 18 in spring 2027

Apple seems to be working through some reshuffling of its iPhone release calendar. The iPhone Air 2 is being delayed until 2027 or “indefinitely,” according to a report from The Information. While it’s easy to assume this is due to low iPhone Air demand in general, the report mentions that the delay is to buy time for working on the device’s camera system, which is said to get a new secondary sensor on the back.

Behind the scenes, Apple is reportedly reassessing the next-generation iPhone Air to help make it more appealing than the current generation. One way it’s said to be doing that is by adding an ultra-wide camera to the back of the device, which was previously rumored to happen. We experienced how limiting its current camera system is when we reviewed the iPhone Air, so any added versatility will be much appreciated.

Beyond a secondary camera, it’s unclear how else Apple might be thinking about the next iPhone Air. Things like battery life and heat management could use improvement, but given how thin the phone needs to be, it’ll likely pose a challenge for Apple’s engineers to figure out.

The Information says that those same engineers hope to deliver a redesigned version of the iPhone Air with a secondary camera by spring 2027. It could launch alongside the standard iPhone 18 and rumored iPhone 18e. Meanwhile, in late 2026, we’ll get the iPhone 18 Pro and first-ever foldable iPhone.

Thus far, it’s too early to tell whether Apple will hit the right marks to deliver the iPhone Air 2 on time, or if it’ll wind up delaying it even further. Either way, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting another ultra-thin iPhone until 2027.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.