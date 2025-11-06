(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple is reportedly working on a new iPhone Air with two rear cameras

📸 The company’s next-generation device could have a 48MP ultra-wide sensor

✅ This would solve one of the biggest downsides of the current iPhone Air

🧑‍🔬 So far, the additional camera is only in testing phases

Apple might give the next iPhone Air a big upgrade in the camera department. The company is currently testing a sequel to the ultra-thin device with a secondary 48MP ultra-wide camera, according to known leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The camera will live in the plateau at the top of the device, which means it’ll sit directly next to the primary 48MP camera (unlike the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 17, which sits vertically).

While the camera is only in testing phases at this point, it’s a promising sign that Apple is actively working on improving the quirks of the iPhone Air while staying true to its fundamental experience. The form factor is expected to remain the same size it is now, just with a second camera on the back. It would give users much-needed versatility when taking photos and still let them choose the ultra-thin phone in Apple’s lineup over any of the thicker options. Perhaps battery life will be next.

Despite rumors of promising upgrades in the iPhone Air 2, the current generation is struggling to gain traction. Apple has reportedly experienced abysmal sales for the current model, at least outside of China. A second generation has been a big question since reports came out detailing how poorly the Air is performing, but it seems like Apple wants to give it another go.

If the iPhone Air 2 makes it out of the rumor stages, it’ll join the ranks of the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, which are expected to launch later next year. The three devices will also launch alongside the first foldable iPhone, which will take technology from the iPhone Air to maintain a thin form factor when opened. The regular iPhone 18 isn’t expected to launch until the beginning of 2027.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.