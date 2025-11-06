🎧 Spotify now lets you check your listening stats whenever you want

Spotify is making it easier than ever to track your music taste. Typically, you have to wait until the end of the year to check out your Spotify Wrapped, which presents your music habits in a unique slideshow and various playlists revealing new artists you’ve discovered, what songs you listened to most, and more. Now, you can check those stats every week.

The streamer has announced that it’s rolling out a new listening stats page that reveals your top songs and artists from the past four weeks. Spotify will generate unique playlists based on your listening habits and include songs that it thinks you’ll love.

Every week, the listening stats page will also present a special highlight of your music taste, similar to how Wrapped works. It’ll reveal fun facts like milestones, fan moments, and when you’ve discovered a new artist. Wrapped will still be used to encapsulate all of your listening habits over the year, but this will give you an inside look at how your taste evolves and what resonates with you most.

Your listening stats are also shareable. Spotify lets you share them directly from the app to platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. To access your listening stats, you can head to the Spotify app and tape on your profile image. From there, tap the “Listening stats” tab and watch all of your data pop up.

Spotify says it’s rolling out the new feature to all users now. It’s available for both free and premium users.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.