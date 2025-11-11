(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

💳 Nomad has announced an upgraded version of its Tracking Card

👀 The new Tracking Card Pro has a nicer design that resembles a premium credit card, plus IPX7 certification

🔋 Battery life gets a big boost to 16 months

📍 It still comes with Apple Find My integration and Qi wireless charging

💰 It’s priced at $39 and starts shipping on December 19

Nomad just announced an upgraded version of one of its most popular accessories for iPhone users.

The company has unveiled the new Tracking Card Pro, a nicer version of the original Tracking Card that resembles a premium credit card. It integrates the same Apple Find My technology so you can locate your wallet, and on a full charge, it’ll last a whopping 16 months.

Nomad: Tracking Card Pro

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I got to go hands-on with the Tracking Card Pro ahead of its launch, and it’s one of the nicest wallet trackers I’ve ever used. The card reminds me a lot of having the Apple Card in my wallet, thanks to its aluminum design. It uses polycarbonate for the exterior with a printed design that looks like a regular credit card, helping it to blend in with the rest of the contents of your wallet. It also comes with an IPX7 rating, which means it’ll be fine if it gets wet.

A comparison between Nomad’s Tracking Card Pro and original Tracking Card. (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

It’s also thicker than the previous version, allowing Nomad to considerably increase the battery life. The original Tracking Card could last five months on a charge, and with the new version, Nomad has more than tripled it with up to 16 months of endurance. You can literally charge it once and not have to think about it until next year. When it is time to recharge, it has Qi wireless charging built in.

The Tracking Card Pro is easy to pair with the Find My app on your iPhone, and it can play a chime when you need to locate it. The card continues to be the best way to keep tabs on your wallet, and this new version makes the experience even better.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Nomad is charging $39 for the Tracking Card Pro, a $10 premium over the regular Tracking Card. It’s available in black and white finishes and will start shipping on December 19. You can preorder starting today on Nomad’s website, and if you buy two, the company will knock 10% off your purchase.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.