(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Apple might stick to similar screen sizes on the iPhone 18 lineup

👀 That’s according to a new rumor from a well-known leaker

🏝️ The leak also hints at a new Dynamic Island, which we’ve heard before

📆 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro later this year

Apple is keeping the display sizes the same on its next round of iPhones. A new leak claims to reveal the screen sizes of the iPhone 18, the sequel to the iPhone Air, the iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max - and they’re all instantly familiar. The leak, courtesy of Digital Chat Station, also mentions a new “under-display area” that hints at a redesigned Dynamic Island.

In a post on Weibo, Digital Chat Station revealed the following list of display sizes that Apple will reportedly use on the iPhone 18 lineup.

iPhone 18 – 6.27″ LTPO 120Hz screen with Dynamic Island

iPhone Air 2 – 6.55″ LTPO 120Hz screen with Dynamic Island

iPhone 18 Pro – 6.27″ LTPO 120Hz screen with new under-display area

iPhone 18 Pro Max – 6.86″ ​​LTPO 120Hz screen with new under-display area

The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro have 6.3-inch screens, the iPhone Air is 6.5 inches, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen. Given how close the leaked dimensions are, it’s safe to say that Apple will stick to the same screen sizes as last year and avoid making the phones any bigger or smaller.

One key detail worth mentioning is the under-display area, which is expected to be revamped on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Rumor has it that Apple will introduce a new version of the Dynamic Island, potentially with all the Face ID sensors hidden under the screen and the selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cut-out. While Digital Chat Station doesn’t reveal anything new about the future of the Dynamic Island, they do specify that the new version will remain exclusive to the Pro series, while the iPhone 18 and Air 2 will have the current version.

The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to get the new A20 Pro processor, along with better battery life and a variable aperture on the rear camera. It could also get an updated Camera Control. We expect that phone to come out this September, alongside the much-anticipated iPhone Fold. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will likely arrive in early 2027.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.