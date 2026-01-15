🪓 The upcoming God of War series for Prime Video finally has its Kratos

The highly anticipated God of War series, coming to Prime Video, finally has its Kratos.

According to Deadline, Ryan Hurst has signed on to play the iconic character in Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming adaptation of the series based on the mythology-themed PlayStation game that has received a two-season order.

Pre-production on the series is underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun. It’s a big coup for Sony and Amazon to get Hurst attached to the series.

This series of God of War comes from Ronald D. Moore, best known for Outlander and For All Mankind, and follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son how to be a better God and Atreus teaches his father to be a better human.

The live-action series follows the path of the last two God of War games, which introduced Kratos’ son, Atreus, to the fold, adding a different dynamic against the previous entries.

This isn’t the first time that Hurst has been tied to a God of War project, as he played Thor in God of War Ragnarök. He was nominated for a BAFTA Award for his performance in the PlayStation game.

Besides being in God of War Ragnarök, Hurst is perhaps best known for playing Opie Wilson in FX’s motorcycle drama Sons of Anarchy. He’s also had credits in The Walking Dead, SWAT, Bosch and Bates Motel.

God of War is produced in collaboration with PlayStation Productions alongside Sony, Amazon MGM Studios. In addition to Ronald D. Moore, the series’ other executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon.

As for a director, Frederick E.O. Toye, known for Shōgun and The Boys, has signed on to direct the first two episodes of the series.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.