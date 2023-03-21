With the iPhone 15 release date drawing ever closer, rumors and leaks suggest that this year’s phone could feature several design changes, including a revamped mute switch and volume buttons.

The mute switch has been a staple of every iPhone since it first launched in 2017, and has become one of the phone’s iconic features. No other manufacturer has attempted something similar, and it’s something that some users may miss due to how clear and easy it is to understand.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 15 mute switch

🆕 New iPhone 15 leaks suggest a big design change could be coming

🤫 The iPhone’s iconic mute switch will apparently be replaced

👇 A capacitive button will be used instead that requires force touch

🔕 The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will retain the classic mute switch, however

According to 9to5Mac, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will have unified volume buttons and a new “pressing type” mute button. Like the iPhone 7 home button, which was later removed entirely on every model except the iPhone SE, the mute button will be capacitive and require force touch to put the phone into silent mode.

The volume up and volume down buttons, meanwhile, will function as a single button that works both ways depending on where you press it. That doesn’t sound like a dramatic change, and it’s unclear whether this button will also require force touch to function.

Images and videos of the supposed iPhone 15 Pro leak were shared by ShrimpApplePro, who has proven to be reliable in the past. The video shows the new design quite clearly, albeit in the form of CAD files.

It appears that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will retain the classic mute switch, which could make those devices more appealing that the higher-end iPhone models. However, judging from the data of the global top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022, consumers are leaning more heavily towards Apple’s premium phones, as the Pro Max models of both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 took second and third place in total sales, respectively.

Other iPhone 15 design changes include USB-C, every iPhone 15 could feature the Dynamic Island, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max specs could include a super-bright display.