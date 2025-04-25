💻 Apple is adding a menu bar to iPadOS 19, according to a new rumor

⌨ The menu bar will reportedly appear when you connect your iPad to the Magic Keyboard

🧑‍💻 Multitasking could also get a big upgrade with Stage Manager 2.0

📅 Apple is expected to unveil iPadOS 19 at WWDC 2025

Apple’s next version of iPadOS is said to bring some serious multitasking improvements to the iPad, and a new rumor could be shedding light on what to expect.

The company’s iPadOS 19 update could add a new menu bar and introduce an updated version of Stage Manager, according to known leaker Majin Bu. The update will make using the iPad feel more like a laptop, which a lot of users have been asking for, given the sheer power of the device.

According to Majin Bu, the new menu bar in iPadOS 19 will be similar to the one on macOS, which dynamically presents various menu options depending on the app you’re in. The UI element won’t be visible all the time, however; it’ll only show up when you connect your iPad to a Magic Keyboard, which makes sense since you’d need a trackpad to navigate it anyway.

Connecting your iPad to a Magic Keyboard will also enable “Stage Manager 2.0” which is said to be an “enhanced multitasking mode” that makes “managing apps and windows smoother and more productive than ever.” In other words, it’s the system that Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman detailed in a report not long ago. While it’s unclear how far iPadOS will lean into a macOS-like multitasking environment, it seems like the gap between the two systems will shrink even more this year regardless.

With the power of Apple’s M-series processors in the iPad line, many folks have complained about and questioned why the company doesn’t make iPadOS as powerful and versatile as macOS. Between missing multitasking features and the touch-oriented interface, the iPad is still somewhat limited when you pair it with a keyboard and mouse. It looks like that could finally change this year, which is quite exciting.

Apple’s iPadOS 19 update will also include some of the new UI design from iOS 19, which is expected to look similar to visionOS. Both updates will likely be announced at WWDC 2025 this June, with releases to the public in the fall.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.