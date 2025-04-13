📱 Apple is reportedly redesigning iPadOS 19

Apple could finally answer the call of iPad users everywhere with iPadOS 19. The company is expected to redesign iPadOS and introduce a more Mac-like experience that’s focused on multitasking and app windows, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This could mean that users will finally get to take advantage of all the power that Apple crams into its tablets and make the iPad a stronger laptop replacement.

Gurman says that iPadOS 19 will be redesigned to operate more like a Mac, with productivity and multitasking at the forefront of the experience. The report, found in Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, doesn’t detail how Apple will redesign the system. However, any redesign that Apple introduces will likely be met with excitement, given the current state of iPadOS.

I’m told that this year’s upgrade will focus on productivity, multitasking and app window management — with an eye on the device operating more like a Mac. It’s been a long time coming, with iPad power users pleading with Apple to make the tablet more powerful. Mark Gurman, Bloomberg

For years, the iPad has offered far more power than you can take advantage of with iPadOS. While Apple has done a lot of work to improve the software with features like Stage Manager and Slide Over, it’s still far behind what you can do in macOS. From window management to the capabilities of iPad apps, the system needs more work before it can fully adapt to many users’ workflows.

Luckily, it seems like Apple will redesign iPadOS just in time for the M5 iPad Pro, which is expected to arrive sometime in the fall. Speaking of which, the redesigned interface will likely reach all iPads – not just the iPad Pro, although it’ll be most useful on that device given the sheer power and capabilities of its hardware.

Apple is expected to announce iPadOS 19 this June during WWDC 2025, alongside the redesigned iOS 19. Based on previous software releases from Apple, it’s likely that these updates will arrive sometime in September with the new iPhone 17 lineup.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.