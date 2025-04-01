📅 Apple will reportedly release a new iPad Pro this year

The last time Apple updated the iPad Pro was in 2024 with the iPad Pro OLED model, and now, it seems like we’re in for another new version in 2025. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple is readying the release of its next high-end iPad powered by the M5 chip, which will also be featured in a new version of the MacBook Pro (not the fancy OLED MacBook Pro, though). This corroborates previous rumors we’ve heard pertaining to the next iPad Pro.

Gurman reports that Apple has entered “late testing” stages with the next iPad Pro and is on track to enter production in the second half of 2025. The tablet will reportedly be among the first in Apple’s lineup to feature the M5 processor, which is expected to boast notable performance and efficiency gains over the M4.

As for the rest of the tablet, it seems likely that the iPad Pro won’t be changing much year-over-year. Apple is expected to retain the 11-inch and 13-inch OLED displays, thin form factors, and slim bezels. It’ll still run iPadOS (which is expected to get a redesign with iOS 19), and it’ll still likely rely on the Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro for interactions beyond your fingers. In other words, it’s the same iPad Pro, but with M5.

Of course, we don’t know exactly when Apple will release the next iPad Pro, so there’s plenty of time for things to change until then. We’ll be keeping a close eye on future iPad Pro rumors and leaks, so stay tuned.

