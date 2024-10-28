There are seven iMac M4 colors this year (Image credit: Apple)

Apple announced a refreshed 24-inch iMac M4 with a new AI chip, nano-textured display, and, most importantly, more colorful options. There are seven different iMac M4 colors, and Apple is offering brighter and more vibrant hues than even the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. For the most part, the colors are exactly the same as those available on the 2023 iMac, but there are some slight changes in hue for the red and green options. Let’s get into the new iMac M4 colors.

Blue iMac M4

The iMac M4 in blue (Image credit: Apple)

Best Buy: iMac M4 (Blue)

The blue iMac M4 is pretty much identical to its 2023 predecessor. It features a light, sky-blue shade on the front while a much darker royal blue wraps on the sides and back of the display. It’s a fantastic combo if you’re looking for a desktop that gives you calming energy. I just wish that Apple had gone with a new color combo like the Ultramarine iPhone 16 color.

Purple iMac M4

The iMac M4 in purple (Image credit: Apple)

Best Buy: iMac M4 (Purple)

Purple has to be one of the rarest colors we usually see in tech, but we love it as one of the iMac M4 colors. The front lip of the iMac features a lavender hue, while the back of the machine features a darker shade of purple that reminds of Grimace (you know, the purple, gumdrop-shaped mascot from McDonald’s)

iMac M4 in Pink

The iMac M4 in pink (Image credit: Apple)

Best Buy: iMac M4 (Pink)

Moving onto the “actually new” iMac color for 2024. We love the Barbie pink color on the front of the desktop. The back, meanwhile, features a darker lipstick-like shade of pink instead of a deep red from last year. We’ll miss the red iMac option, but pink seems like an equally bold color option too.

Orange iMac M4

The iMac M4 in orange (Image credit: Apple)

Best Buy: iMac M4 (Orange)

Orange is the other most energized color option you can get the iMac in. The front and stand feature a toned-down shade that looks almost like the orange equivalent of rose gold. The back of the iMac M4, meanwhile, goes full-on safety orange and makes us want to get a box of Tic Tacs.

Yellow iMac M4

The iMac M4 in yellow (Image credit: Apple)

Best Buy: iMac M4 (Yellow)

Yellow is another great color and features an almost champagne-gold-like hue for the iMac’s front lip and base. The sides and back of the machine are painted in a very bold yellow that will add a huge splash of color to your office setup.

Green iMac M4

The iMac M4 in green (Image credit: Apple)

Best Buy: iMac M4 (Green)

Green is the only other iMac color that’s changed significantly other than the addition of pink. Whereas the 2023 green iMac swayed closer to turquoise, the 2024 green iMac is much more minty green. The base and front lip come in a light green, while the back features a much more verdant green color.

Silver iMac M4

(credit: Apple)

Best Buy: iMac M4 (Silver)

The silver iMac is silver. There’s no two-tone color variation here, and if you just want a neutral-colored computer, this is the option to pick. Of course, that’s not to say it’s boring. The silver color makes the iMac look classy, and going with a monotone iMac will fit perfectly into an already colorful and busy computer desk/office.