Switch fans will want to tune in to today’s Nintendo Direct, as there are bound to be some exciting reveals along with some new updates to upcoming Nintendo Switch games out this year.

We’ve been expecting Nintendo to host its own conference after Sony held its PlayStation Showcase and Microsoft held its Xbox Game Showcase. We also had Summer Game Fest, but Nintendo announcements were sorely lacking. Thankfully, that’s about to change.

How to watch today’s Nintendo Direct

Today’s Nintendo Direct will last around 40 minutes and takes place at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. Nintendo has said that the Direct will focus on Nintendo Switch titles launching later this year, including a closer look at Pikmin 4.

You can watch the Nintendo Direct on YouTube or right here from the embedded video below.

What to expect during the Nintendo Direct

Nintendo’s hybrid console is entering its twilight years, but with the recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, engagement has probably never been higher. There’s a great opportunity, then, for Nintendo to deliver a fantastic swansong for its incredibly popular console, and carry on the company’s momentum ahead of the Switch console’s inevitable successor.

But what can we expect to see during today’s Nintendo Direct? Well, we’ll definitely see more of Pikmin 4, which is out on July 21, and Nintendo will probably highlight Everybody 1-2-Switch, a surprise announcement that was made alongside some new pastel Joy-Con controller colors.

One big announcement that would send social media into a frenzy would be Metroid Prime 4, a game that was first revealed at E3 2017. After the success of Metroid Dread and the recent Metroid Prime Remastered release, there’s never been a better time to release another entry in Samus’s bounty-hunting adventures.

A new Mario game would also be a choice pick. Rumors suggest we could see a 2D Mario announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, which would likely be a smash hit due to the remarkable success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It’s currently the 17th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Speaking of Mario, don’t forget to check out the best Mario games for Switch and the best Nintendo Switch games overall.