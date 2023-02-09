(Credit: Samsung / Verizon)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Free Verizon Galaxy S23

📅 Preorders before Feb. 17th can get a FREE Galaxy S23 with trade-in

💰 Savings come as a monthly bill credit (up to $800) over the life of the plan

⌚︎ When you buy the Galaxy S23, you’ll also get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE

📦 All preorders for base storage levels get a free storage upgrade

🔗 If you buy with our links, you also get a $120 Samsung Credit

Right now, when you preorder before February 17, 2023 on Samsung’s website, you can get a free base model Verizon Samsung Galaxy S23. Verizon is offering an $800 trade-in bill credit in exchange for just about any major smartphone of the last seven years – in other words, you get a brand new phone, spread out over the length of the contract in monthly payments (you don’t actually pay them, though – they show up as a credit on your bill).

And in traditional “but wait, there’s more!” fashion…

Galaxy S23 bonus storage and Samsung credit

Everyone who preorders 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S23 phones get bumped up to the next Samsung Galaxy S23 storage tier for free – that’s right, buy a 128GB Galaxy S23 and you get a 256GB phone; buy a 256GB S23 Plus or Ultra and get your storage doubled to 512GB. Never run out of room again! Finally, as long as you buy using our links, Samsung gives you up to $120 in Samsung credit to use as you see fit.

That’s not all though…

Get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE

If a free phone wasn’t enough, Verizon is also throwing in a free Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Watch 5. Like the phone, this is via bill credits and you’ll need to add a watch and tablet line, each of which will cost you $10 per month. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE retails for around $450, while the Galaxy Watch 5 will set you back about $260, making this around $710 in included gifts!

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Samsung’s latest smartwatch and was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 last year. It features health tracking, is the first watch to run the new Wear OS platform designed in collaboration with Google, and is the best Android smartwatch on the market right now.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is Samsung’s most affordable Galaxy tablet right now and features a 12.4-inch display with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and powerful graphics. It comes with 64GB, 128GB, or 25GB of storage, and between 4GB and 8GB of RAM. If you’ve been waiting to get a new Galaxy tablet, there’s no better deal than this one!

Get a free Galaxy S23, tablet and Watch!

As for how it shakes out for each phone, check down below, where I’ve summarized what you can expect so you can make your most informed choice.

Get a FREE Galaxy S23 and $80 credit

Save all the money and get a Verizon Samsung Galaxy S23 for free when you trade in even seven-year-old phones like the iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S7 – both of which will net you an $800 trade-in credit with Verizon, despite each classic smartphone being easily found for less than $100 on eBay. And just because the Galaxy S23 is the base model doesn’t mean it’s basic – this phone still has some of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 specs shared by the S23 Ultra and S23 Plus.

Get a Galaxy S23 Plus and $100 credit

Get a Galaxy S23 Ultra and $120 credit

Get the Verizon Galaxy S23 Plus for a mere pittance with an eligible trade-in – Verizon is offering this phone as low as $199.99 for upgrades and new lines. For Galaxy S23 Ultra customers, the phone can be had for just $399.99, bringing savings to as much as $980 when you preorder today (including Instant Samsung Credit and the free preorder storage upgrade). If you’re not sure which to buy, be sure to check out our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for the nitty gritty details or check out individual pages covering Samsung Galaxy S23 battery life or Samsung Galaxy S23 colors.

What if you don’t have a phone to trade in?

If you don’t have an old Android phone to trade in, fear not: you can still take advantage of this awesome Verizon Galaxy S23 deal. First, you’ll want to head over to eBay and pick up a Galaxy S7 for about $90.

Next, head over to the Verizon Samsung Galaxy S23 deal page, and at the trade-in option, select your soon-to-be-delivered Galaxy S7. This will score you the $800 trade-in bonus, allowing you to get the phone for just the cost of the Galaxy S7, and you’ll still get all the free gifts as well as the instant credit! That’s effectively almost $1,900 of value for under $100!

Get a FREE Galaxy S23 and $80 credit