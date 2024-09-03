A PS5 Pro design concept. (Credit: Grok/The Shortcut)

💪 The PS5 Pro’s power increase is now easier to understand

🤔 The console’s GPU will be similar to an AMD 7700 XT

🚀 That’s a big step up from the RX 5700 inside the current PS5

👏 The PS5 Pro will also offer superior ray tracing performance to AMD’s GPU

Anticipation for Sony’s PS5 Pro is at a fever pitch, but questions remain over how powerful the new system will be.

We know that the PS5 Pro’s GPU is reportedly up to 45% faster than the current PS5’s, and will offer up to a 4x improvement in ray tracing performance. The console will also employ a proprietary upscaling solution called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which should work similarly to Nvidia’s popular DLSS and AMD’s upscaling technologies.

But according to Wccftech, the PlayStation 5 Pro’s performance should be close to AMD’s Radeon 7700 XT GPU or Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti, but with some console-specific optimizations. Well-known AMD leaker Kepler said on X that the PS5 Pro will be capable of slightly faster ray tracing performance, but will be close to the 7700 XT in terms of rasterization.

It’s best to compare the PS5 Pro to AMD’s GPU instead of Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti, as Sony doesn’t use Nvidia parts and relies heavily on AMD’s architecture.

The closest equivalent graphics card to the PS5 GPU is a Radeon RX 5700 and a GeForce RTX 2070. The Radeon 7700 XT comfortably beats the Radeon RX 5700 in a head-to-head comparison, according to UserBenchmark. It’s also a more modern card so it will take advantage of AMD’s RDNA 3 instead of RDNA 2 features.

Ultimately, the PS5 Pro will be able to produce higher resolutions and performance and we should see more PS5 games with ray tracing support as a result.

Different inside, similar outside

A sketch of the PS5 Pro’s design based on its retail packaging. (Credit: billbil-kun/Dealabs)

In terms of the PS5 Pro’s design, the console will resemble the current PlayStation 5 Slim, according to well-known leaker billbil-kun. It’s unclear whether Sony will offer a Digital Edition version or do away with the disc drive entirely, but there’s a chance you’ll be able to purchase the disc drive separately as the PS5 Pro could feature the same modular design as the PS5 Slim.

PS5 pre-orders are expected to go live this month, with the console set to release in November. It’s also likely to cost between $599.99 and $699.99. We’re still waiting for an official announcement from Sony, but it seems like a matter of when, not if.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.