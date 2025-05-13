Hogwarts Legacy on Switch 2 has an upgrade path – get it for $27 before June 5
It looked like Nintendo Switch owners would have to double dip for Hogwarts Legacy
👀 Hogwarts Legacy on Switch 2 has an upgrade path for $10, available for both digital and physical Switch owners
💰 The game is currently on sale for $17.99 on Switch 1, allowing an upgrade to Switch 2 for $27.99 before June 5
🙏 The Switch 2 version features improved performance, graphics, optional mouse controls, and faster load times
📈 Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023, with 24 million copies sold and $1 billion in revenue
A new and improved version of Hogwarts Legacy is one of the many Nintendo Switch 2 launch games arriving on June 5.
However, it initially seemed like those who bought the game on Switch would have to pay full price again if they wanted to experience the Wizarding World on Nintendo's next-generation console. Thankfully, it turns out that won't be the case, as the game has an upgrade path for previous owners.
If you've bought the game on Switch, a listing has appeared on the Nintendo eShop that lets you upgrade to the Switch 2 version for $10. The offer is also available to those who purchased the game physically – just head to the "additional content" section in the eShop and you should see the option to get the Switch 2 upgrade.
What's more, Hogwarts Legacy is currently on sale for Switch 1 for $17.99 until May 19, which means you could get Hogwarts Legacy on Switch 2 for just $27.99 ahead of June 5. That's a significant discount over buying the game for $59.99.
Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch 2 brings the game closer to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, with improved performance and graphics. The Switch 2 version of the game will also include optional mouse controls and substantially improved load times.
Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023 with 24 million copies sold and $1 billion in revenue. It's a must-play for Harry Potter fans and was so successful that it looks like a sequel is on the way.
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.