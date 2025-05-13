🙏 The Nintendo Switch 2 includes a feature to prevent battery deterioration by limiting charging to 90%

Nintendo has revealed a new feature for Switch 2 that should prevent battery degradation over time.

In a post on the Nintendo Today app, a setting can be found in the "System" tab that stops the Switch 2 from charging at around 90%. This will reduce the Nintendo Switch 2 battery life when unplugged, but will help prevent battery capacity loss over time.

It's a setting Switch 2 owners will probably want to turn on, even if it means your overall gaming time is cut short. We've seen optimized battery charging come to other devices such as iPhones, as it can help reduce the wear on your battery and improve its lifespan.

As Apple notes on its website, "All rechargeable batteries are consumable components that become less effective as they chemically age. As lithium-ion batteries chemically age, the amount of charge they can hold diminishes, resulting in reduced battery life and reduced peak performance."

But why would you only want to charge the Switch 2 to 90% instead of 100%? Here's the science behind it, according to Volta. "At very high charge levels (above 80%), the battery works harder to regulate voltage. At very low charge levels (below 20%), the battery struggles to deliver enough power consistently. By keeping your device charged within this sweet spot (20% - 80%), you can minimize battery wear and tear, extending its lifespan."

You'll definitely want to protect the Switch 2's battery life, especially as it doesn't last as long as its predecessors. The Nintendo Switch 2's battery life lasts between 2 and 6.5 hours, compared to the 4.5-9 hours of the Switch OLED and Switch (2019) models. If the battery degrades, your gaming sessions on Switch 2 will end even faster unless you take steps to protect it.

