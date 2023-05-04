(Credit: Avalanche Studios)

Hogwarts Legacy appears to be getting a sequel after impressing both critics and gamers alike. The game, which sees you enroll at Hogwarts and experience the Wizarding World like never before, is one of the biggest releases of 2023 and sold 256% more than initially predicted.

As spotted by Game Rant, Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software is looking for a software engineer to work on “an unannounced AAA console title”.

Hogwarts Legacy isn’t due to receive DLC, so we can rule that out, and a spin-off game called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions game has already been announced. It’s likely, then, that Avalanche Software could be gearing up for a Hogwarts Legacy sequel.

Hogwarts Legacy still hasn’t been released on PS4 and Xbox One (it actually arrives tomorrow, May 5) and we’re still waiting for a Nintendo Switch port, which is due July 25. If the last-gen versions can retain the magic of the game, it will only generate more sales.

Sony also released a Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller, which quickly sold out. Typically, many wound up in the hands of scalpers, who relisted the controller for exorbitant prices.

Considering the outcry that Hogwarts Legacy’s release created due to the divisive viewpoints of Harry Potter creator JK Rowling, its success is all the more surprising. Many vowed to boycott the game and actively encouraged others from buying it.

However, despite all the controversy, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more inclusive titles out there. It features a transgender character, different ethnicities and sexualities, and your character is actually genderless in the game.

More importantly, it’s actually a good game. I’m currently playing through Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 and, as someone who has next to no interest in Harry Potter and has never seen the films, I must admit I’m really enjoying it. It’s a well-designed open-world game that stays faithful to the source material.

The combat is also engaging, and the voice acting has been excellent throughout. Whether it can avoid the pitfalls that most open-world games encounter is another thing, but it’s certainly a contender for our best PS5 games list. However, I need to finish it before I can come to a final conclusion.

If you’re still unsure about picking up the Harry Potter game, check out our Hogwarts Legacy review roundup.