(Credit: Warner Bros.)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Hogwarts Legacy

🧙‍♂️ Hogwarts Legacy will support at least two graphics mode

🌟 Fidelity will prioritize visual clarity, while Performance boosts framerate

💪 Users of VRR-supporting TVs will also get a mode to themselves

🤔 And more modes might be included, too

Hogwarts Legacy will launch with at least two graphics modes for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Portkey Games, Warner Bros. publishing label managing the release of Hogwarts Legacy, has released a blog post outlining two of them. Performance mode will target 60fps, while Fidelity will run at 30fps, presumably for the benefit of a higher resolution or ray tracing.

They’re described as “the most common” modes, which is a strange way of putting it, but might mean other graphics modes will also be available. GTA 5 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, for example, includes a third, in-between mode called Performance RT, which knocks down the resolution to 1440p and includes ray-traced shadows but targets a smooth 60fps.

Additional modes will also be available for players who use TVs that support variable refresh rate (VRR) – displays that can vary their refresh rate to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

Hogwarts Legacy is already shaping up to be one of the most-anticipated games of the year. It recently climbed the Steam charts to become the top-selling game on the platform a whole month before its release, beating some of the best PC games and recent heavyweight releases.

As one of the bigger upcoming Xbox Series X games and PS5 games of 2023, fans will be expecting to be dazzled by its visuals. The promise of a Fidelity mode, alongside some fairly demanding PC system requirements, suggests they won’t be disappointed.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. A PS4 and Xbox One version will release on April 4, followed by a Nintendo Switch port on July 25.