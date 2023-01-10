(Credit: Avalanche Software)

Hogwarts Legacy has climbed the Steam charts to become the platform’s top-selling game a whole month before its release.

Take a look at Steam’s metrics for the United States, and you’ll see the wizarding RPG’s currently sitting below only the Steam Deck and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for total sales revenue (and we’re not counting CS:GO because the free-to-play game is making all of its money through microtransactions, rather than straight sales).

That means it’s outstripping many of the best PC games and recent heavyweight releases like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 2023.

And it’s doing just as well on the global level, sitting as the fifth top-selling game behind the Steam Deck and a few free-to-play titles like Dota 2 and Apex Legends.

The figures suggest pre-orders for the game are very high indeed, perhaps unsurprising for a license the size of Harry Potter – although it’s made more interesting in light of the fact some players have promised to boycott the game due to the views of Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

It’s not just PC players who seem to be excited. Hogwarts Legacy was recently voted the most anticipated game of 2023 by readers of Sony’s official PlayStation Blog. If nothing else, it suggests players of all systems are anticipating the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is certainly one of the bigger upcoming Xbox Series X games and PS5 games of 2023. It’ll put you in the magical shoes of a student attending the titular school a hundred years before the events of the novels and movies. You’ll get to do all the usual sorcerous school activities you’d expect: explore Hogwarts in an open world, ride around on flying broomsticks and encounter many of the franchise’s big characters.

It’s due to launch on February 10, and is on course to be one of the biggest releases of 2023. Sony recently offered a deep dive on the title during a State of Play event, which you can catch up with below. The video has amassed 11 million views, once again highlighting the game’s popularity.

A Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is also on the way but is due to be released at a later date on July 25. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will also release on April 4 after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and PC.