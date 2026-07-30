(Credit: Rockstar Games)

🤞 We could just be weeks away from the elusive third trailer for GTA 6

🔜 Leakers have suggested something could be happening with GTA next month

👀 Likewise, one GTA 6 content creator has found three backend updates to the Rockstar website

📅 Take-Two’s next investor call is August 7, and Rockstar has announced GTA 6 news in and around the dates of previous ones

According to the latest fan theory, we could just be weeks away from the seemingly elusive GTA 6 trailer 3.

As per Kotaku, fans think the third trailer for GTA 6 could be coming very soon. This reportedly started when leaker NateTheHate held a Q&A on X and was asked if he knew anything about GTA 6.

His answer teased that he expects “to see a fair bit of GTA 6 next month”, and later clarified he meant August. What this could be is anyone’s guess, especially as we’ve now got news of the game’s preorder and therefore GTA 6’s price. More game details, such as a third trailer, seem like an ideal next step.

This was then backed up by iGrandTheftAuto, a content creator and resource website in the GTA community, who reported they had spotted some backend changes to the GTA 6 section of the Rockstar website.

The account posted on X that “There’s now been 3 minor updates to the website today” and that “It certainly looks like something might be happening soon”.

They noted that what had occurred looked “unusual” and advised folks to “keep a close eye on Rockstar and the GTA 6 site tomorrow”.

The last time iGrandTheftAuto noticed changes out of the blue came a day before the cover art and pre-order announcement dropped, and while it isn’t clear what these updates could be, the account has concluded Rockstar is “definitely working on something”.

The GTA community has gone haywire with these announcements on Reddit and the like, with the assumption that Rockstar is doing something. The next Take-Two investor call is August 7, and it’s been the case that GTA 6 announcements have coincided with these, so we could expect something in and around that date.

Rockstar itself has remained tight-lipped about what to expect from the next GTA title so far, although we recently got some new GTA 6 gameplay details from a surprising source.

All that remains now is to sit and wait for the next day or two, or even a few weeks, and we could have that third trailer to watch.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.