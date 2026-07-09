(Credit: Rockstar Games)

😮 One analyst has come out and said that GTA 6 is too cheap at $80

🤷‍♂️ Analyst Ben Thompson called it ‘ridiculous’ and has argues Rockstar should be charging $200

🤔 His justification is that it’s “the pinnacle of AAA craftsmanship” and that it was “mostly all made pre-AI”

💰 GTA 6 is available for pre-order now, with the standard game costing $80 and the Ultimate Edition with exclusive in-game content at $100

One analyst has suggested that Rockstar is surprisingly charging too little for GTA 6 and that it should have charged more.

As per analyst Ben Thompson speaking to the TBPN podcast on X, Rockstar should be “charging like $200” for GTA 6.

His justification is that GTA 6 is “like, the last great game” in that it’s the “pinnacle of AAA craftsmanship” and was “mostly all made pre-AI.”

Thompson went on to state that he felt compelled to buy GTA 6 “just in honor of it existing” and that he would be “happy to pay $200” even if he wasn’t necessarily ever going to play it.

One of the hosts of TBPN, John Coogan, then remarked that Thompson was “going to get canceled” for his opinion, noting it is a “nuclear take”.

With the GTA 6 price, the standard edition of GTA 6 retails for $80 USD, and the Ultimate Edition, which contains various in-game rewards and exclusive DLC, retails for $100 USD. Even the top-end edition is half of what Thompson thinks Rockstar should have charged.

It had been assumed that Rockstar was going to charge $100 for the game before the price was revealed ahead of the hotly anticipated GTA 6 pre-order, so the $80 it’s charging for the standard edition of GTA 6 comes in part as a welcome surprise.

There is still no denying that $80 for a flagship game is quite the jump from where pricing used to be, and we’re getting less than we’re used to for the price.

That’s partially because the GTA 6 physical edition is simply a code in a box at this time, with no additional extras such as a physical map or other DLC included as standard anymore. Even on newer physical variants of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar stopped bundling in a map.

Up next: GTA 6 trailer 3: when could Rockstar’s next teaser drop?

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.