Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for December, and there’s some strong additions this month. The biggest of which, despite being 10 years old, is GTA 5.

Both the PS4 and enhanced PS5 edition are available to download, giving the tiny pool of people who still haven’t played Grand Theft Auto V the chance to do so. Jokes aside, it’s a clever get by Sony as hype for Grand Theft Auto couldn’t be greater after the GTA 6 reveal trailer sent the internet into a frenzy.

Subscribers can also look forward to playing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a game that has gained cult status due to its goofy voice acting but solid combat. It’s not up to the level of Final Fantasy 16, but it’s well worth a try.

Rhythm-action game fans will enjoy the inclusion of Metal Hellsinger, a first-person shooter that tasks you with keeping in sync with the music. It’s a clever twist on the genre and has a killer soundtrack.

Souls-like fans will also want to download Salt and Sacrifice, a follow up to Salt and Sanctuary. You’ll need to defeat powerful guardians, craft gear and avoid treacherous traps. You can also team up with a friend online to make life a little easier.

Here’s the full list of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog that you can download from December 19. Remember to check out the PS Plus free games for December and add them to your library before they disappear on January 1, 2024. You can also see all the PlayStation Plus Premium games in our comprehensive list.

PS Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4, PS5)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4, PS5)

MotoGP 23 (PS4, PS5)

Metal: Hellsinger (PS4, PS5)

Salt and Sacrifice (PS4, PS5)

Moonscars (PS4, PS5)

Mega Man 11 (PS4)

Gigabash (PS4, PS5)

Grime (PS4, PS5)

Tinykin (PS4, PS5)

Prodeus (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun Returns (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cur (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium | Classics

Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4)

Thrillville (PS4, PS5)

Thrillville: Off the Rails (PS4, PS5)

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS4, PS5)

With 2023 coming to close, you can check out your PlayStation Wrap-Up which shows off how long you played PS5 games this year, your top 5 most-played games, and many more fun little stats that you can share with the world. It might also reveal some fascinating insights into the types of game you play.