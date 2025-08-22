🤖 Google is reportedly working on a new Google Nest smart speaker powered by Gemini

Google hasn’t forgotten about its smart speaker lineup. The company is reportedly working on a brand-new version of its Google Nest smart speaker powered by Gemini Live, according to Android Headlines. The speaker was seemingly teased during Google’s Pixel 10 launch event, in which we see a speaker shaped similarly to a HomePod Mini with glowing lights on the bottom.

That speaker, in question, is apparently real. Android Headlines says it’ll be sold in a variety of colors like bright red, light green, black, and porcelain. The design seems like something Google would have in its portfolio, too, given its shape and mesh fabric finish.

The speaker that Google teased during its event. (Screenshot)

The speaker will include Gemini Live, according to the leaks, in place of Google Assistant like on previous Google Nest speakers. It’ll have new, more natural voices, support media and music playback, and support automations. The speaker will reportedly be compatible with Matter to control your smart home and be capable of sending alerts to your phone if it detects any unusual sounds like glass shattering. Android Headlines also says it’ll be capable of pairing with your Google TV for surround sound in your living room.

These rumors come as Google has confirmed that Gemini will soon start rolling out to current Nest speaker users. The company said in a blog post that you’ll still be able to access your home assistant with “Hey Google,” but your queries won’t need to be as rigid. You’ll get to use more natural language to ask questions, control your home, and more. You’ll also be able to use Gemini Live for things like cooking tutorials, doing in-depth research, and more. Gemini will start rolling out to current Nest devices in October.

It’s unclear when the new Gemini-powered smart speaker will debut, but given that it was teased in Google’s event, there’s a chance it arrives by the end of the year. We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything else.

