(Credit: Android Headlines)

📱 Samsung will likely increase the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 8

📈 Rumors suggest the price of the Fold 8 Ultra could exceed $2,000

💰 The regular Fold 8 and Flip 8 will have higher prices than we thought, too

📆 Samsung is set to reveal the Fold 8 series on July 22

Price hikes are all too common these days thanks to serious RAM and component shortages, and it looks like Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 will join the party as well. Korean outlet SE Daily reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung’s highest-end foldable it’ll release this year, will see a ~$100 price increase over the Fold 7. This means that the device will break the $2,000 barrier and cost more than any foldable Samsung has ever shipped before.

SE Daily says that it’s “likely” the Z Fold 8 Ultra will cost $2,099, which is high for any smartphone. Notably, this is around $200-$300 less than what we expect the iPhone Fold to cost when it launches later this year. It doesn’t make the price any better, but at least it’s not quite as bad as what Apple’s planning.

Meanwhile, the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 could also cost more than what we were initially expecting. Rumors pegged its price point at somewhere around $1,700-$1,900, and it looks like it’ll sit at the higher end of that spectrum. The Fold 8 will be priced at $1,899, according to SE Daily, which is $100 less than what the Fold 7 is priced at. Given that, it’s entirely possible Samsung will claim it was able to “lower the price” compared to the Fold 7… but as a result, you also get a shorter device with two rear cameras instead of three.

Separate reports suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will also see a price increase. From what we’ve heard, it looks like the phone could go up by $100, pricing it at $1,199 instead of $1,099 like the Flip 7. That’s still less than Motorola’s top-tier Razr Ultra which starts at $1,499, but it’s still not a terrific price.

For the extra money, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will try and justify itself with sharper displays, improved camera quality, and a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The standard Fold 8 is expected to adopt a whole new that’s reminiscent of a passport, while the Flip 8 is said to shave 0.1mm of thickness and come in new colors. All three are rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Samsung is widely expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 during Unpacked on July 22. We’ll be covering all the latest leaks and rumors until then, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.