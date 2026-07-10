(Original image credit: @kirdercee / X)

📱 The iPhone Fold’s battery could be the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

🔋 New leaks further suggest the device will have a 4,800-5,000mAh battery

✌️ It’ll be split in two and live in both halves of the phone

⚙️ Combined with the 2nm A20 Pro chip, the iPhone Fold is expected to easily last a full day on a charge

📆 Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone Fold this September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro

Apple is about two months away from announcing the iPhone Fold, but that’s not stopping new details from leaking out whatsoever. One of the biggest questions around the device has been its battery size and whether Apple will prioritize a smaller cell with special optimizations, or simply throw in a big battery and call it a day. The good news? It sounds like it could be a combination of both.

🔋 iPhone Fold could easily last all day with this battery

(Credit: FrontPageTech / Jon Prosser)

Digital Chat Station, who’s been sharing a lot of details on Weibo about Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup lately, shared some alleged battery specs from the iPhone Fold. The post suggests that the battery will hover somewhere between 4,800mAh and 5,000mAh, with one reported number being 4,883mAh.

Given the unique shape of the iPhone Fold, Digital Chat Station says that Apple will split the battery in two and place them in either half of the device. One half is allegedly 1,921mAh while the other is 2,962mAh. Together, they give the iPhone Fold a battery pretty close to 5,000mAh, notably bigger than what we’ve seen in a lot of foldables up to this point.

Only this year is Samsung expected to ship a folding phone with a 5,000mAh battery. That honor will go to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is expected to be sold at a similar price point to the iPhone Fold. Meanwhile, the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely stick with the same 5,015mAh battery as the 10 Pro Fold, although there are reports that it could shrink.

If the iPhone Fold’s battery lands within this window, it’s likely that the phone will have all-day endurance. We can’t say for sure, obviously, but between the efficiency we expect from the 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip and all the optimizations made in iOS 27, it seems like the phone will last at least a full day before conking out.

Previous rumors suggested that Apple would include a much larger 5,400mAh-5,800mAh battery, but ultimately decided to keep the phone as thin as possible and needed to trim it down. Still, it sounds like the phone should get through a day of use just fine.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone Fold at an event in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro. It’s rumored to come with a passport-like design with a 5.5-inch cover screen and 7.8-inch folding screen. It’ll use Touch ID instead of Face ID, and there’ll be two cameras on the back. It could cost somewhere around $2,300-$2,500, and it might be hard to get a hold of when it launches.

We’re tracking all future iPhone Fold rumors and leaks until the phone comes out, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.