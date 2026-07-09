(Credit: Android Headlines)

📱 Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 8 on July 22

👀 The phone will look largely the same as the Flip 7

📸 The cameras, displays, and form factor will all likely remain the same

⚙️ There could be some minor spec bumps, but that’s it

📈 The price might also go up due to component shortages

With all the hype around the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it’s easy to forget that Samsung also has a new Galaxy Z Flip 8 also coming out soon. Set to be unveiled on July 22, the phone marks yet another entry in Samsung’s more accessible Galaxy Z Flip series that looks like a normal phone when open, and shrinks to a perfectly-pocketable 4-inch square when closed.

But what’s new this year? Leaks have revealed a lot of details around Samsung’s other two foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, but not nearly as much for the Flip 8. Sure, we know what it’ll look like and how much it’ll likely cost, but it also sounds like there won’t be much that’s actually new.

Instead, it seems like Samsung is making a new Galaxy Flip just to make a new Galaxy Flip. That way, if you want to go buy one, there’ll be a new one on the shelf.

Here’s what we’ve heard about the Galaxy Z Flip 8 so far, according to rumors and leaks.

🧠 Galaxy Z Flip 8: what we (think we) know

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📐 Identical to the Z Flip 7 (save for 0.1mm). By the looks of it, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be identical to the Z Flip 7. There are some reports suggesting it’ll be around 8 grams lighter and a mere 0.1mm thinner when open, but otherwise, expect the same phone as we saw last year. Of course, it’ll likely ship in some new colors, which’ll be nice for sprucing things up.

🤏 A smaller crease. Samsung has been working on a new hinge mechanism for this year’s foldable lineup, according to rumors. That means if the Z Flip 8 gets it, the crease in the middle of the screen could be less-pronounced. It’s unclear if this’ll be the case, but so far, it sounds like it could fade away a bit on this year’s Flip phone.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

📸 Same cameras, same screens. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 had decent cameras, but nothing extraordinary. Unless Samsung revamps the post-processing algorithm on the Flip 8, it looks like the next Flip phone will take the same pictures and videos. It’s set to come with the same 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP selfie shooter, with no changes in aperture or hardware. Display wise, the Flip 8 will be identical to the Flip 7 as well; there’ll be a 4.1-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch foldable screen, both of which will sport thin bezels and AMOLED panels.

⚙️ More power under the hood. The same chip that’ll likely be found in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to land in the Flip 8. It’s the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which should offer some noticeable performance and efficiency gains compared to the Eynos 2500 that was used in last year’s phone. The processor is expected to be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

🔋 Same battery life, charging speed, and lack of MagSafe. The 4,300mAh battery inside the Flip 7 could last a full day on a charge, and we expect it to do the same in the Flip 8. Samsung won’t be upgrading this battery like it’s doing on the Fold 8, according to leaks, despite Motorola shoving a 5,000mAh in its latest flip phone. In addition, the same 25W charging speed is expected to hang around, as is the lack of magnetic Qi2 wireless charging.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📈 A higher price. Due to all the RAM and component shortages out there, prices for almost every piece of consumer electronics is going up. As a result, rumor has it the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could cost more than the Flip 7. The price could go up from $1,099 to $1,199 for the base model, leading to even higher prices for more storage. We saw the Razr Ultra go up in price as well, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Samsung increase its price as well.

🤔 Could this be the last one? There are some strange rumors floating around that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be the last clamshell foldable Samsung release. While it’s clear that most of its efforts are in developing the Fold series, it would be weird to see Samsung ditch the category altogether. Sales of the Flip 7 in the United States exceeded Fold 7 sales, so there’s clearly still demand for the category. Perhaps Samsung will yank it from certain markets around the world next year, but at least for now, it seems like a safer bet to assume the Galaxy Z Flip is here to stay.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 coverage continues

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

We’re less than two weeks away from Galaxy Unpacked in London, where Samsung is expected to announce the Flip 8 alongside its Fold 8 series, the Galaxy Watch 9, the Watch Ultra 2, and (potentially) new Galaxy Glasses. Keep it locked to The Shortcut - we’re following all the leaks and rumors in the run-up.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.