(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📐 Samsung is reportedly making the Galaxy S26 Edge even thinner

🤏 A new leak says the phone could be as thin as the upcoming iPhone 17 Air at 5.5mm

🔋 A bigger 4,200mAh battery could also be included, as previous rumors suggested

📅 The Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to land in early 2026

Samsung is making the Galaxy S26 Edge even thinner, according to a new leak from PhoneArt (a.k.a. @UniverseIce) on X. The post suggests that the device will shrink to 5.5mm, which is the same thickness as the rumored iPhone 17 Air. In addition, Samsung will be making the battery even bigger, which could solve our biggest complaint in our Galaxy S25 Edge review.

📱 Bigger battery and a slimmer design for the Galaxy S26 Edge?

PhoneArt says the phone will slim down to 5.5mm, shaving 0.3mm compared to the S25 Edge. Despite that, the battery is rumored to increase from 3,900mAh to 4,200mAh. While the increase isn’t substantial, it’s nonetheless impressive given the fact the S26 Edge will be so thin. This marks the second time we’ve heard that the battery will grow, adding credibility to the rumor.

Any increase in size will certainly be welcome. The 3,900mAh cell in the S25 Edge wasn’t enough to handle heavy usage in our testing, resulting in a dead phone before your day ends. Hopefully, the extra juice in the S26 Edge will give it enough power to handle whatever you need to do all day long on a single charge.

Notably, Apple is expected to include a mere 2,900mAh battery in the iPhone 17 Air. If that’s true, it might be worth waiting for the S26 Edge if you want an ultra-thin phone that can actually last all day.

Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy S26 Edge along with the rest of the Galaxy S26 family in early 2026, likely sometime in January or February. It’s expected to replace the Galaxy S25+ in Samsung’s lineup.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.