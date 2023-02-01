Save on the Galaxy Book 3 series

Samsung has just announced its best laptops for 2023, with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, 360 and Ultra. All three of these laptops have something to offer, but each is intended for a different audience.

However, pretty much everyone will find something to love with one of these laptops, so if you know you want a Galaxy Book, but just don’t know which one is actually worth getting, I’m here to help.

I’ll be looking at each of these laptops individually to see what kind of person each is for.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro

✅ The best option for most people

⚙️ Standard Ultrabook specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is Samsung’s standard Ultrabook. It’s equipped with the latest Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, though the company hasn’t shared which processor.

It comes in two different screen sizes, with a 14- and 16-inch model, an approach we’ve seen many laptop manufacturers starting to take at CES 2023. But even with that larger display size, the Galaxy Book3 Pro looks to be an extremely portable device, measuring just 11.3mm and 12.5mm thin for the 14- and 16-inch, respectively. Plus, the 14-inch model weighs just 2.42 lbs, making it extremely easy to fit into your backpack.

The Book3 Pro is going to be perfect for anyone that just needs a laptop to commute with. It’s going to be just fine at office work and photo editing, even at the base configuration, but it’s not something you’re going to want to try playing the best PC games or video editing on.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

🐬 Flips into a tablet

🖼️ Perfect for artists

🦣 A little big at 16-inches

2-in-1 laptops like the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 are always weird products to recommend, especially when you consider this one only comes in a 16-inch form factor. At that size, it’s definitely not going to be comfortable to carry around like you would your iPad, but I don’t think that’s what Samsung is going for here.

Instead, Samsung is clearly courting artists with this one. With a resolution of 2,800 x 1,800 and an S-Pen included in the box, this is going to be an excellent device for anyone that needs to do heavy design work. Because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, you can easily flip it into an easel-like tent mode, which will make it a breeze to work on.

Plus, it’s also powered by the latest Intel Evo chips, so it should be more than able to power through multiple Photoshop layers, though it might struggle under heavy video editing. But that’s where the Galaxy Book3 Ultra comes in.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

💪 The ultimate Samsung laptop

📽️ Great for gaming, content creation and more

🛫 For the traveling creative that needs extra horsepower

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is, well, the ultimate option for anyone that needs the most computing power possible while also maintaining some degree of portability.

This high-powered laptop comes equipped with up to an Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, perfect for anyone needing the GPU strength for things like video editing, CAD or rendering. It’s also just a great option for playing the best PC games.

Samsung managed to fit this much performance into a chassis that’s just 0.6 inches thick and weighs just 3.9 lbs. That’s quite a bit thicker than the Galaxy Book3 Pro, but it’s nothing when compared to the best gaming laptop. However, those are usually equipped with the best GPUs on the market, where the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is limited to the RTX 4070.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the laptop to grab if you’re a video editor that needs a highly portable workstation without paying for a Quadro-equipped system. It helps that it’s going to be more than able to play some PC games when you’re on break, too.

Unfortunately, Samsung still hasn’t created a true gaming laptop, but I can keep dreaming.