(Credit: Square Enix)

😮 Square Enix will no longer be releasing platform exclusives

👍 The Japanese publisher is pursuing a multiplatform strategy instead

💰 Sony had previously paid to keep titles off other platforms

🔒 The Final Fantasy series in particular has tended to reside on PlayStation

Square Enix is “aggressively pursuing” a new multiplatform strategy, which could bring the likes of Final Fantasy 7 and other PS5 exclusives to Xbox, PC, and possibly Nintendo Switch 2.

The Japanese publisher announced that it’s aiming to put its games on more platforms to “diversify earnings opportuniites” and so that more customers can enjoy its titles “in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalogue titles”.

That’s a notable shift from Square Enix’s current approach, which has seen it pen several exclusivity deals with Sony to make certain titles exclusive to PS5. Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Forspoken, Foamstars, and Final Fantasy 16 are all recent examples that made their way to PlayStation first and are unlikely to come to Xbox anytime soon.

Square has also done a few exclusivity deals with Nintendo, bringing Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy to the Switch first, before eventually releasing Octopath Traveler on Xbox and Steam.

While Square hasn’t come out and explicitly said why it’s making the change, Final Fantasy 7 rebirth has reportedly underperformed, and the company recently announced a 38% drop in profit from games. It also wrote off £112m on the in-development project, choosing to focus on quality as opposed to quantity.

Square Enix is bringing Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to PC soon, along with releasing Octopath Traveler 2 on Xbox Series X and Series S. But it seems that the days of Sony paying for exclusives from the Japanese publisher may be over. That bodes well for Xbox, PC and Nintendo players, as many titles have been locked to PS4 and PS5.

