Woot is currently running a marvellous Nintendo Switch OLED deal at the moment, which means you can snag quite a saving on arguably the best first-gen Switch available.

Through Woot, you can save $100 on a blue and red Switch OLED that takes it down from its $350 reference price all the way to $250. If you pay an extra $25, you can also get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a handy bundle, which is one of the best Switch games.

Woot is a part of Amazon, even if the websites are separate, so I'm technically counting this as a secret Prime Day deal. The website’s deals can go pretty fast, as has been seen with the white International model of the Switch OLED already being sold out. Chances are you'll need to act fast to secure the bag here.

As the name suggests, the key benefit of the Switch OLED over the original model is the move to an OLED screen, and because it's a bigger panel (7-inch vs 6.2-inch). While in handheld mode, this means you're getting deeper, inky blacks, a whiter colour temperature and better contrast to give on-screen action more pop and dynamic range.

The Switch OLED also comes with double the internal storage at 64GB against the original's 32GB, although to get a lot more space, you’re also better off adding an affordable 512GB Micro SD card, as found in my roundup of Prime Day Switch deals along with a range of other accessories for the OG console you might want to pick up.

There are also other, smaller upgrades over the original Switch, such as a wider, extendable kickstand against the spindlier one on the standard Switch and higher quality speakers for better audio out of the box. The Switch OLED's dock also has an Ethernet port built in to allow for the option of a wired connection.

Beyond this, the Switch OLED provides a broadly similar experience to the standard console, with the same internal power thanks its custom Nvidia Tegra chip. This comes in conjunction with the Switch's vast selection of games that has made it enduringly popular over the years. If you don't want to shell out nearly double for a Nintendo Switch 2, then this deal is worth your time.

