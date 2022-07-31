Top deal: Free $200 Samsung credit ends in 10 days and more below

🥑Chipotle Guac is 𝟭¢ today, 🎧Audible is $0 for 3 months ending tonight, 📱 you can claim a free $200 Samsung credit (10 more days) and 🎮 3 PlayStation Plus free games (ending tomorrow).

🔥 Audible is $0 for 3 months – extended until tonight

🔥➕ PlayStation Plus discount code for $20 off!

🎮 3 free PS Plus games : ending tomorrow! Get Crash Bandicoot 4 (worth downloading), The Dark Pictures Anthology and Arcadegeddon

🎧 $0 for Amazon’s Audible : 3-month free trial. Tonight is the last night (extended from last week)

🟦 $200 Samsung credit : ends in 10 days. By signing up, you’re not required to buy the all-but-announced Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 or Watch 5, but if you do, you get up to $200 in Samsung Store credit as a bonus (if you sign up before the end of August 9).

🥑 Chipotle Guac for 1¢ : The Guac isn’t really “extra” when it’s 1¢, right? A friend alerted me to this deal that celebrates National Avocado Day

🔥 This deal ends tonight and is the hottest seller in small appliances

❌ Sold out: Best Buy God of War Ragnarok CE

❌ Sold out: Amazon God of War Ragnarok CE

🪓 God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition : Walmart is in stock finally; sold out almost everywhere else

There are a few HP Envy’s on sale today only

A better Windows laptop but pricier

Top-selling laptop right now

⚾ $30 off MLB The Show 22 (either regular or MVP Edition)

➡️ Get this one: Horizon FW PS4 at Best Buy (upgrades free to PS5 edition, so get this one and you’ll save another $10)

🧙‍♂️ Lowest $ in 30 days: Clue Harry Potter board game at Amazon

📱 Up to $900 off Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus and S22 deals

💰 Price: $799, but Samsung has A+ trade-in deals + free Buds Live

⌚Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 – and the Watch 5 Pro

📆 Launch: August 10, the same day Samsung will announce MORE devices

🟪 New color: Samsung Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple is a mid-cycle addition

Full story: Samsung S22 in Bora Purple

🔜 The PSVR 2 launch date will be shared soon

🎥 You can switch between two modes: VR Mode and Cinematic Mode

🛋️ You can customize your play area using the headset’s cameras and PSVR 2 Sense controllers

📷 You’ll be able to broadcast yourself while playing if you have a PS5 HD Camera

👀 Headset includes a see-through view; you don’t have to take the headset off

👍 Sony has given us a quick peek at the user experience features of PSVR 2

Full story: PSVR 2 UX revealed

📆 GTA 6 updates will reportedly add cities and stories over time

🌎 Map dials back plan to encompass swaths of North and South America

🌇 It reportedly returns to Vice City – GTA's vision of Miami – and its suburbs

👩 GTA 6 story may feature a Latina protagonist in a Bonnie & Clyde scenario

Full story: GTA 6 first details

🌿 The new update should encourage more people to use Energy Saver mode

⌛ The bootup time has gone from around 12 seconds to 7 seconds

🆕 A new Xbox Series X update reduces the overall startup time

Full story: Xbox Series X update

👋 It’ll be easier to access in-progress Activities and interact with your friends

🎧 A new listen and compare setting for stereo and 3D audio has been added

📁 Gamelists are also new and let you organize games in the ‘Your Collection’ tab of your Game Library

❌ Unfortunately VRR does not work when using 1440p

🥳 The update adds 1440p support, which has been one of the most-requested features

🆕A new PS5 system software beta is now rolling out to invited participants

Full story: PS5 1440p update

👍 The price hike could bode well for PSVR 2

⌛ If you want a Meta Quest 2, you’re best off buying one before August

🤔 The price hike will help with “moving the VR industry forward”

🆓 Every purchase will come with a free copy of Beat Saber

🥽 Meta Quest 2 headsets will cost $100 more from August 1

Full story: Meta Quest 2 price increase

📵 Compatibility: Only for iPhone; there’s a separate Xbox version

💵 Price: $99.99, almost twice as expensive as PS5 DualSense controllers

📳 Match game: Decked out PS5 style, but no DualSense haptic feedback

Full story: Backbone One PS Edition

🧪 New badges are being tested by Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders

🔎 Soon, it will be easier to know if a game has left Game Pass, whether it requires a disc or a different user to sign in

🙌 Xbox Series X update tackles one of the console’s most annoying issues

Full story: Xbox fixes a big one

🐦 Cash-strapped blues: Twitter Blue price goes from $2.99 to $4.99/mo

📆 When? This week for new members, October for existing subscribers

✏️ Why? Twitter promises the new price will ‘help build some new features’

📈 Why else? When microblogging has to deal with macroeconomics