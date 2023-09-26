➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: new Xbox icons

Microsoft has rolled out a new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S update that addresses one of the console's most frustrating issues: knowing whether a game needs a disc, has left Xbox Game Pass, or requires a different user to sign in.

Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie shared the new “badges” feature on Twitter that signifies whether a game requires a disc to be inserted or if you don’t have a license to play a particular title (e.g., a game has recently left Xbox Game Pass).

Games that require a disc will show a small badge in the bottom right-hand corner, while any title installed that you may no longer have a license for will show a triangle with an exclamation mark. You may have seen these appear on some of your Xbox already.

This seemingly simple change will help avoid the all too common scenario where you jump back into a game you have installed, only to be told that you either need a disc or don’t own that particular game.

The exclamation mark in the triangle on Xbox can be seen here. (Credit: Microsoft/@neonepiphany)

With Xbox Game Pass offering hundreds of titles to play, it can be easy to keep titles installed even when they’ve left the service, completely unaware they’re no longer playable until you boot them up. The badges should make storage management more straightforward, too, as you won’t end up with games you can’t play installed.

Another icon shows you need a disc to play certain games. (Credit: Microsoft/@neonepiphany)

The new badges feature was previously available to Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders in July last year, but now it’s rolled out to everyone, prompting many to ask just what the Xbox exclamation mark inside a triangle actually means. If you’d like to become an Xbox Insider, you can learn how to join the program here.

Microsoft has made several updates to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S since the consoles were released in November 2020. We’ve seen the additions of Dolby Vision gaming support, Xbox Cloud Gaming on console, dynamic backgrounds, and FPS Boost, to name but a few. Microsoft has also refined existing features such as Quick Resume and recently added the ability that let users view hidden achievements.

Last updated: September 26, 2023