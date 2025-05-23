👀 Elden Ring is being adapted into a live-action film, written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina)

🤝 The film is a collaboration between A24 and Bandai Namco, with George R. R. Martin serving as a producer

💰 Elden Ring has sold over 30 million copies and is set to release on Nintendo Switch 2 this year

👍 Hollywood's recent success with video game adaptations suggests a promising future for the Elden Ring movie

Another film adaptation of a video game is on the way from Hollywood, and this time it's Elden Ring heading to the silver screen.

Elden Ring will be written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina) and is being developed by film production company A24 in partnership with Bandai Namco.

George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones), who penned the game's story and characters, is also on board as a producer, taking his attention away from finishing his next book.

In a post on X, Bandai Namco US said: "We're thrilled to announce that Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and A24 are teaming up with writer and director Alex Garland to bring FromSoftware Inc.'s world-renowned video game Elden Ring to life as a live-action film.

"We’re truly excited to bring the world of ELDEN RING to fans in a new form, outside the game. Stay tuned. The path ahead is only beginning."

Elden Ring has sold over 30 million copies and is heading to Nintendo Switch 2 sometime this year. A multiplayer-focused spin-off, Elden Ring Nightreign, is also due out this year.

After decades of terrible film adaptations of video games, Hollywood has finally figured out how to make an entertaining movie from the source material – most of the time. Sonic. Uncharted, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are three good examples. Some films like Minecraft have earned a lot of money, even if they were panned by reviewers.

There have even been several successful TV shows, such as The Last of Us, Fallout and Castlevania. Just don't mention Resident Evil, okay?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.