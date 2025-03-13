📈 The Last of Us season 2 trailer has set a new record for HBO and Max

😮 The trailer has been viewed over 150 million times across different platforms

💪 Season 2 takes place five years after Season 1 and introduces the character Abby

🎬 Season 2 spans seven episodes and won't cover the entire second game

Excitement for The Last of Us season 2 is building ahead of its debut on April 13. However, the highly anticipated video game adaptation has already set a new record.

Warner Bros. Discovery shared that the season 2 trailer for The Last of Us has "shattered records", becoming HBO and Max's most-watched trailer.

The trailer, which gives viewers a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come, has been viewed 158 million times globally. Pre-orders for the season have also reached an all-time high, surpassing any other HBO series to date.

The Last of Us season 2 takes place five years after the events of Season 1. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) return, and viewers are introduced to Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), a highly controversial character from The Last of Us Part 2 video game.

Season 2 will span seven episodes of varying lengths. However, The Last of Us Season 2 won’t cover the entire story from the second game and will instead run into another season.

Showrunner Craig Mazin previously said: “The story that we’re telling is much bigger than the story of season one. There’s just a lot more going on, it’s a lot harder to produce but we want every episode to feel like its own blockbuster to be honest with you.”

It'll certainly be interesting to see how The Last of Us season 2 handles key events from the video game, as the story was polarizing with fans to say the least. The show’s Abby already differs in appearance from the game, which will cause some debate.

Abby was muscular in The Last of Us Part 2, something that was questioned by players due to how difficult it would be to pack on serious muscle in a post-apocalyptic world. Still, it's not like season 1 didn't take liberties with the source material, most of which was generally well-received.

The Last of Us season 2 isn't the only highly-anticipated video game TV adaptation fans are looking forward to. Amazon's Fallout TV show was a hit, and season 2 began filming in December 2024. It's due to air sometime in 2026.

Ahead of The Last of Us season 2's debut, Sony revealed a limited edition The Last of Us PS5 controller. Pre-orders go live on March 14, and the controller costs $84.99. Expect it to sell out quickly.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is also making its way to PC on April 3, ten days before the The Last of Us season 2 airs.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.