The Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime has already been renewed for a third season, in spite of the second season not even being released yet.

As per Variety, the second season is releasing in December 2025 following the release of a teaser trailer shown at Amazon's Upfront event that sees Walton Goggins being pitched for advertising campaigns for varying products.

This is a nod in itself to Amazon's Upfront event, where Amazon asks for marketing pitches from brands – a healthy dose of irony.

The Fallout TV series has been one of the most successful shows on Amazon Prime Video, with over 100 million people tuning in to watch the first season to date since its release in April 2024.

On the news of the third season, Amazon TV's boss, Vernon Sanders, stated that "We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout."

In other Fallout news, according to Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus, the show could run for five or six seasons (thanks, TheGamer). In an interview at Comic Con Liverpool in the UK, Moten stated that's what he was told when he signed on for the role.

The first season of the Fallout TV show has also received an impending 4K Blu-Ray release that's already sold out at US retailers – arguably as a result of its critical, and virtually universal, acclaim.

The Fallout TV show also led to a huge spike for the video game series, with more people playing the games after the series aired. Microsoft and Bethesda will hope that trend continues when the second (and third) seasons launch.

