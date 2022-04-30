I’m only sending out this email because I know that this $299 (was $450) Dyson Vacuum deal at Walmart sold well through my links before and it’s about to expire. The MSRP is $450 and even Amazon has it for a “discounted” price of $430. We probably won’t see this Dyson deal again until Black Friday.

Dyson vac for $150 off ($299.99)

🚨 Expires tonight and only at Walmart

🙌 Use that Walmart Plus subscription to get it faster

Ethics disclosure: The Shortcut is supported by you. When you purchase through some of the links, I may earn a small affiliate commission.

I’m working on my best PS5 SSD deals page, a natural extension now that most of my followers have had success with a PS5 restock, and I just wrote a PS5 SSD upgrade installation guide where I recommend a PS5 SSD with a heatsink. It’s a lot easier for many in my audience (i.e. all those parents) than applying thermal strips themselves.

Check out my PS5 SSD upgrade installation guide once you have one

View up to $90 off Samsung PS5 SSD sale

Up to $104 off: Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers

55 Fitbit products are on Best Buy’s site' right now, and most of them have a sale price attached. The biggest dip I see is for Fitbit Sense – $105 off at Best Buy, which has an MSRP of $299.95. Even Fitbit’s own site charges $199.95, so I’m linking to Best Buy, which has an extra $5 off promoted as a Mother’s Day sale.

View all Fitbit deals (Up to $105 off)

The best Galaxy S22 (all versions) deal for $1,000 off and a free storage upgrade is back. As I noted in my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, Samsung offered impressive deals at launch: up to $1,000 with trade-in (most people will get $900 with a two-year-old phone like the S20 Ultra if buying the S22 Ultra), and that deal is now back along with the free storage upgrade.

The S22 128GB price will get you 256GB of internal storage, and the 256GB price will get you 512GB of storage. Basically 128GB of off the table – rightfully so in 2022.

Your move, Apple!

View the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deal

View the best Galaxy S22 Plus deal

View the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal

$ 15 off any PS5 / PS5 game: PlayStation Gift Card deal

I usually put these out on The Shortcut Twitter account and they go fast. It’s basically like free money because if you’re going to pay for any game digitally on your PlayStation 5 or PS4, this will save you $15 with a pre-paid-for code.

Don’t forget to enter the discount code (directions are in the tweet images if this is your first time). If it doesn’t work, give it another try. It’ll sell out, though, so that may be the issue. I’ll have more discounts like this so stick around.

$15 off PlayStation Plus membership

$ 20 off until tomorrow: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (not $45)

Not to forget about Xbox gamers who I’ve previously helped get an Xbox Series X restock, I have a discount code for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $25 (normally $45 per quarter).

You can stack multiple codes (aka redeem them right away – recommended) for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month subscription (or years of Game Pass, actually).

View the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal

Best cheap 4K TV: TCL 6-Series HDR QLED $525 off

🚨Expires soon

The TCL 6-Series for $674 for the Roku TV version at Best Buy (and $699 for the Google TV edition) has been my go-to budget television for a few years now, and it’s gotten a lot better with new tech like Mini-LED QLED and Dolby Vision HDR. It also keeps around what I may love most about it: the easy-to-navigate built-in Roku interface.

55-inch TCL 6-Series Roku 4K TV or Google 4K TV

TCL 55” 6-Series 4K Roku TV $674

TCL 55” 6-Series 4K Google TV $699

65-inch TCL 6-Series Roku 4K TV or Google 4K TV

TCL 65” 6-Series 4K Roku TV $999

TCL 65” 6-Series 4K Google TV $999

75-inch TCL 6-Series Roku 4K TV or Google 4K TV

TCL 75” 6-Series 4K Roku TV $1,299.99

TCL 75” 6-Series 4K Google TV $1,299.99

The Samsung Neo QLED QN90A is $1,299, which makes it $1,000 off through the official Samsung store, just as the company introduces the QN90B for 2022. The Samsung QN90B is $1,899 at the same size if you want to splurge on Samsung’s best.

Samsung QN90A deals (various sizes)

View Samsung’s 50” QN90A deal $1,199

View Samsung’s 55” QN90A deal $1,299

View Samsung’s 65” QN90A deal $1,699

View Samsung’s 75” QN90A deal $2,599

View Samsung’s 85” QN90A deal $2,999

Samsung QN90B (2022) prices – only a few deals at larger sizes since it just launched

View Samsung QN90B sizes and prices

The LG C1 is nearing that $1,000 price point at Walmart and also Best Buy again at 55 inches, and it’s long been the top OLED TV. The LG C2 just launched in March, but like with my Samsung pick above, the bargain among top OLEDs is in last year’s model. It supports VRR, HDMI 2.1 and everything you need for your PS5 and Xbox Series X.

LG C1 55-inch deal

View the 55” LG C1 Walmart deal ($1,097)

View 55” LG C1 Best Buy deal ($1,099)

LG C1 65-inch deal

View the 65” LG C1 Walmart deal ($1,679)

View 65” LG C1 Best Buy deal ($1,699)

LG C1 77-inch deal

View the 77” LG C1 Walmart deal ($2,649)

View 65” LG C1 Best Buy deal ($2,699)

Walmart has Nintendo Switch Sports for $49.88, which is technically the best price for the newly launched Switch game, even if it’s only by a couple of pennies. This is the sequel to old Wii Sports, the included game with the Nintendo Wii and everyone played at one point in time (and a couple of people threw their Wii remotes into TVs). Brace yourself and your much-more-valuable 4KTV for this sequel.

Game Sale of the Day: Deathloop for PS5

The price right now for Deathloop is $26.99 at GameStop (pre-owned it’s $24.99) while other retailers like Best Buy still have it for the full $59.99. This is an underrated first-person shooter from Bethesda and developer Arkane Lyon you may have missed.

View the best Deathloop deal for $26.99

Up to $110 off: Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Best Buy

Samsung makes the best Apple-and-Android-compatible smartwatch (Apple Watch is only compatible with iPhones), and in time for Mother’s Day, they’re discounting almost every smartwatch through Best Buy, including the latesat Galaxy Watch 4.

View all Samsung watch deals at Best Buy

🎵Give a –, Give a– , Give a– Garmin🎵: Up to $150 off today

Best Buy has just about every Garmin smartwatch and fitness tracker on sale today, a trend we’re seeing in advance of every monther’s day (that’s next weekend, folks!). The popular Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS smartwatch is $69 off, but a few choices are $100 to $150 off.

View all Garmin Best Buy watch deals

