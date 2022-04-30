This epic Dyson deal expires tonight, $15 off any PS5 or PS4 game and 25 other deals
Expires tonight: Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum $150 off
I’m only sending out this email because I know that this $299 (was $450) Dyson Vacuum deal at Walmart sold well through my links before and it’s about to expire. The MSRP is $450 and even Amazon has it for a “discounted” price of $430. We probably won’t see this Dyson deal again until Black Friday.
🚨 Expires tonight and only at Walmart
🙌 Use that Walmart Plus subscription to get it faster
PS5 SSD prices: $60 to $90 off MSRP right now
I’m working on my best PS5 SSD deals page, a natural extension now that most of my followers have had success with a PS5 restock, and I just wrote a PS5 SSD upgrade installation guide where I recommend a PS5 SSD with a heatsink. It’s a lot easier for many in my audience (i.e. all those parents) than applying thermal strips themselves.
Check out my PS5 SSD upgrade installation guide once you have one
Up to $104 off: Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers
55 Fitbit products are on Best Buy’s site' right now, and most of them have a sale price attached. The biggest dip I see is for Fitbit Sense – $105 off at Best Buy, which has an MSRP of $299.95. Even Fitbit’s own site charges $199.95, so I’m linking to Best Buy, which has an extra $5 off promoted as a Mother’s Day sale.
S22 deals: Samsung Galaxy S22, Plus and Ultra $1,000 off
The best Galaxy S22 (all versions) deal for $1,000 off and a free storage upgrade is back. As I noted in my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, Samsung offered impressive deals at launch: up to $1,000 with trade-in (most people will get $900 with a two-year-old phone like the S20 Ultra if buying the S22 Ultra), and that deal is now back along with the free storage upgrade.
The S22 128GB price will get you 256GB of internal storage, and the 256GB price will get you 512GB of storage. Basically 128GB of off the table – rightfully so in 2022.
Your move, Apple!
$15 off any PS5 / PS5 game: PlayStation Gift Card deal
I usually put these out on The Shortcut Twitter account and they go fast. It’s basically like free money because if you’re going to pay for any game digitally on your PlayStation 5 or PS4, this will save you $15 with a pre-paid-for code.
Don’t forget to enter the discount code (directions are in the tweet images if this is your first time). If it doesn’t work, give it another try. It’ll sell out, though, so that may be the issue. I’ll have more discounts like this so stick around.
$20 off until tomorrow: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (not $45)
Not to forget about Xbox gamers who I’ve previously helped get an Xbox Series X restock, I have a discount code for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $25 (normally $45 per quarter).
You can stack multiple codes (aka redeem them right away – recommended) for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month subscription (or years of Game Pass, actually).
Best cheap 4K TV: TCL 6-Series HDR QLED $525 off
🚨Expires soon
The TCL 6-Series for $674 for the Roku TV version at Best Buy (and $699 for the Google TV edition) has been my go-to budget television for a few years now, and it’s gotten a lot better with new tech like Mini-LED QLED and Dolby Vision HDR. It also keeps around what I may love most about it: the easy-to-navigate built-in Roku interface.
55-inch TCL 6-Series Roku 4K TV or Google 4K TV
65-inch TCL 6-Series Roku 4K TV or Google 4K TV
75-inch TCL 6-Series Roku 4K TV or Google 4K TV
Best QLED: Samsung Neo QLED QN90A is $1,000+ off
The Samsung Neo QLED QN90A is $1,299, which makes it $1,000 off through the official Samsung store, just as the company introduces the QN90B for 2022. The Samsung QN90B is $1,899 at the same size if you want to splurge on Samsung’s best.
Samsung QN90A deals (various sizes)
Samsung QN90B (2022) prices – only a few deals at larger sizes since it just launched
Best OLED: LG 55” 4K C1 OLED TV $403 off
The LG C1 is nearing that $1,000 price point at Walmart and also Best Buy again at 55 inches, and it’s long been the top OLED TV. The LG C2 just launched in March, but like with my Samsung pick above, the bargain among top OLEDs is in last year’s model. It supports VRR, HDMI 2.1 and everything you need for your PS5 and Xbox Series X.
LG C1 55-inch deal
LG C1 65-inch deal
LG C1 77-inch deal
Just launched: Nintendo Switch Sports $49.88
Walmart has Nintendo Switch Sports for $49.88, which is technically the best price for the newly launched Switch game, even if it’s only by a couple of pennies. This is the sequel to old Wii Sports, the included game with the Nintendo Wii and everyone played at one point in time (and a couple of people threw their Wii remotes into TVs). Brace yourself and your much-more-valuable 4KTV for this sequel.
Game Sale of the Day: Deathloop for PS5
The price right now for Deathloop is $26.99 at GameStop (pre-owned it’s $24.99) while other retailers like Best Buy still have it for the full $59.99. This is an underrated first-person shooter from Bethesda and developer Arkane Lyon you may have missed.
Up to $110 off: Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Best Buy
Samsung makes the best Apple-and-Android-compatible smartwatch (Apple Watch is only compatible with iPhones), and in time for Mother’s Day, they’re discounting almost every smartwatch through Best Buy, including the latesat Galaxy Watch 4.
🎵Give a –, Give a– , Give a– Garmin🎵: Up to $150 off today
Best Buy has just about every Garmin smartwatch and fitness tracker on sale today, a trend we’re seeing in advance of every monther’s day (that’s next weekend, folks!). The popular Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS smartwatch is $69 off, but a few choices are $100 to $150 off.
