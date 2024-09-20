🪄 Sony’s PS5 Pro won’t be a magic bullet for every game

The PS5 Pro is aimed at those who want the best console gaming experience possible, and are already locked into the PlayStation ecosystem. However, despite costing $699.99, don’t expect it to magically run every PS5 game at 60fps.

That’s according to Digital Foundry’s Alex Battaglia, who made the statement while debating whether someone should buy a PS5 Pro vs PC.

“If you want to get 60fps in every game, don’t get a PS5 Pro. I don’t think that’s what it’s supposed to do. That’s where you’d start looking towards a PC because the weakeness in the PS5 Pro is still the CPU.” Battaglia said.

“I think the GPU is really fine for great looking visuals in most games, especially with PSSR [PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) as we just saw. But if you want thinks like path tracing, 60fps no matter what, or 120fps no matter, that is not what a console is and that’s when you start looking at PC,” Battaglia added.

Battaglia also believes that the Nvidia RTX 4070 is a “good notch higher than the PS5 Pro” because it becomes even better once you enable high-end features like ray tracing and path tracing.

Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter goes on to say that comparisons between the PS5 Pro and RTX 4070 aren’t really fair, as both PC and PlayStation 5 have different tiers of technological innovations, but Nvidia are in a class of their own with things like DLSS and ray reconstruction.

The first PS5 Pro analysis proved that Sony’s new console will provide big improvements to image quality, often running at a higher frame rate. However, some titles will still rely on 30fps modes to deliver more graphically intensive technology like ray tracing in Alan Wake 2.

Sony has announced 13 PS5 Pro enhanced games so far, but a new State of Play could take place before PS5 Pro preorders go live, where more titles may be revealed.

