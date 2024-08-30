Is this the DJI Neo drone? (credit: enontheroad / YouTube)

🚁 DJI Neo drone appears to be a palm-sized drone for consumers

📆 An official DJI teaser points to a September 5 launch event

🎥 It has a simple start button to take off and start recording 4K video

📲 Designed for controller-free flight with only the DJI Fly app

🪶 135g weight and 🔋 ~2- minute flight time

💰 Price leak: $$199 for the drone; $329 for the Fly More bundle

DJI Neo has been teased as a new drone launching on September 5. Thanks to leaks and a full-on YouTube hands-on video, we can tell you almost everything about this $200 to $329 pocket drone a week in advance.

The DJI Neo is slated to be a palm-sized drone with built-in propeller guards, very much like the Avata and Avata 2 but way smaller, according to an unboxing video from Italian YouTuber Enontheroad. In the video, Nicola Cortellucci details the DJI Neo will shoot 4K videos with a 1/2-inch sensor and a single-axis gimbal.

As a drone aimed at novice flyers, the drone can automatically take off from your palm and start recording by pressing a button on the drone without the need for an app or controller. The drone will also supposedly be fully controllable through the DJI Fly app and include a larger 22GB of internal storage.

Other leaks from the FCC and a Jasper Ellens’ X post suggest the DJI Neo will weigh just 135 grams, making it the company’s lightest drone ever. Currently, DJI’s lightest drone is the 249-gram DJI Mini SE. Flight time is supposedly limited to about 20 minutes, about five to 10 minutes shorter than DJI’s other drones.

Lastly, thanks to a Walmart price leak, we can already tell you the drone will cost $329 for the Fly More package, which includes three batteries, a charging hub, and a shoulder bag. The drone alone could cost around $200, according to international pricing leaks.

If true, the DJI Neo would hit the same magical $200 price that caused the PlayStation Portal to fly off shelves last year. That’s ideal as we head into Black Friday.



Via Drone DJ

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.