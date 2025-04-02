🎮 Dbrand has announced its new Killswitch case for Nintendo Switch 2

🪨 The case protects the console itself and the Joy-Cons

🕹️ It also allows you to remove the Joy-Cons, so you won’t have to take it off first

💰 There’s no word on pricing, but you can reserve a Killswitch case for $3

📅 Killswitch for Nintendo Switch 2 launches in June

On the same day that we learned the Nintendo Switch 2 price and release date, Dbrand entered the spotlight with its new Killswitch case for the console. It’s a nearly identical take on the case that Dbrand cooked up for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and Legion Go S in the past, except optimized for the Switch 2 and its unique hardware. It’s one of the first premium third-party accessories we’ve seen for the Switch 2 thus far. There’s no word on pricing yet, but you can reserve one now for $3 on Dbrand’s website.

(Credit: Dbrand)

The case offers a super-slim design that’s only a couple of millimeters thick, while still offering military-grade drop protection. It has precise cut-outs for the speakers, USB-C ports, and buttons on the Switch 2, and you can remove the magnetic Joy-Cons with ease while still protecting them.

The portion of the Killswitch case that protects the Joy-Con controllers adds a more ergonomic grip so that they feel more comfortable in your hand during gameplay. Dbrand also includes Stick Grips for enhanced grip and precision while using the thumbsticks, which is a clever addition.

Of course, the case is perfectly compatible with the Switch 2’s kickstand so you can still prop it up for hands-free viewing. When it’s time to pack things up, there’s a special semi-transparent travel cover that works with Dbrand’s new Game Card Holder, allowing you to show off your Switch 2 game collection in a stylish, mysterious way.

Finally, the case comes with a custom-built dock adapter so that you can keep the Killswitch on your Switch 2 and still dock it for enjoying 4K gameplay on your TV.

Dbrand hasn’t mentioned how much the new Killswitch case will cost, but let’s hope it’s not that much money; the Switch 2 alone is priced at $449.99. We should know more about pricing closer to the case’s June launch timeframe.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.