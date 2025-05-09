🤖 Dbrand is bringing back its Robot skin for your favorite device – and now, it glows in the dark

📱 The skin is available for a variety of devices like the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Steam Deck, MacBook, and more

🛍️ The company is also announcing a huge sale on its other device skins

💰 You can save up to 50 percent on your favorite finish

📅 The “Glowbot” skin and discounts won’t be around forever

Dbrand is bringing back a fan-favorite skin to its lineup, but not for long.

The company’s Robot skin, which was first introduced in 2019, is making a return six years after it was released. But this time around, Dbrand is adding a unique spin: it can glow in the dark. The new Glowbot skin glows in a vibrant green hue thanks to a special photoluminescent vinyl that absorbs light and emits it when it gets dark. It can make your iPhone 16 Pro, Nintendo Switch, Galaxy S25, and other devices glow in the dark, which is pretty sick.

Dbrand: Glowbot skin

The glowing vinyl sits below Dbrand’s signature Robot print, which is filled with various characters, designs, sketches, and more to create one of the most detailed skins the company has ever shipped. It’ll give any device you apply it to a very unique look, especially since it can glow in the dark.

For a limited time, Dbrand is also throwing in a free UV light with each order of a Glowbot skin, making it easy to see the skin glow in the dark whenever you want.

In addition, Dbrand is announcing “The Big Short Sale” on its site. While it has nothing to do with the 2015 film, it does involve some pretty big deals. You can save up to 50% off its products including Darkplates, Killswitch cases (except the one for the Nintendo Switch 2), leather skins, screen protectors, and more. At the very least, you’ll score 11% off any product on Dbrand’s website.

Dbrand’s Glowbot skin is available for purchase now, but only for a limited time. It goes away on May 23, so you’ll want to act fast. The Big Short Sale has the same timing: it’s happening right now and expires May 23.

Dbrand: The Big Short Sale

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.