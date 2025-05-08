⌚️ Whoop has announced its much-anticipated Whoop 5.0 band

📈 The new fitness wearable is a massive upgrade compared to Whoop 4.0

❤️ It comes with a slew of new health features like blood pressure insights, Heart Screener, Healthspan, Whoop Age, and more

🔋 The band itself is thinner and lasts up to two weeks on a charge

💰 There are three different subscription tiers ranging from $199/year to $359/year

The Whoop band is one of the most popular fitness trackers among enthusiasts, thanks to its robust platform that often beats what the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch are capable of. And today, it’s getting a massive upgrade.

The new Whoop 5.0 band has been a long time coming, but it packs a ton of new features to help you keep track of your health and fitness habits. The upgrade is so big that Whoop is breaking up its subscription model to include three separate tiers, all of which aim to give you the experience you need most. “This isn’t just a product launch,” says Will Ahmed, Whoop founder and CEO. “It’s a new chapter for WHOOP and for our members.”

It’s one of the biggest upgrades in Whoop history, so there’s plenty to unpack.

⌚️ What’s new in Whoop 5.0?

✌️ Two different models. Whoop is technically shipping two different versions of the Whoop 5.0. There’s the normal Whoop 5.0 and there’s Whoop MG, which uses the same hardware as the other model but enables medical-grade health-tracking features. Both are big upgrades compared to the Whoop 4.0, so if something was missing on that band that kept you from buying it, this might be the upgrade for you.

📈 Blood pressure… in beta. Blood pressure insights is a huge new addition to Whoop 5.0, allowing you to use patent-pending technology to record your blood pressure right from your wrist. While it’s still in beta, the feature allows you to track your systolic and diastolic ranges, contextualizing how your blood pressure affects different areas of your well-being. You get new readings each morning after the feature measures thousands of biometric data points overnight, resulting in a detailed reading when day breaks. You can also log a traditional reading from a cuff to serve as your baseline. It’s a stand-out feature on Whoop 5.0 since practically no other consumer-friendly fitness device has something similar.

🕑 Track your Whoop Age. Another big addition is Healthspan. It helps you keep track of how quickly your body is aging and take science-backed actions to improve your trajectory, relying on nine key factors like sleep consistency, VO2 Max, and daily activities. Whoop even gives you a “Whoop Age” to give you an idea of how you’re doing. It works after you’ve tracked three weeks’ worth of recoveries and takes about three months to calibrate completely.

💗 On-demand ECGs. On the Whoop MG, you can use Heart Screener to take on-demand ECGs whenever you want. Similar to an Apple Watch, you grip the sides of the Whoop (in this case, the indents on the Whoop MG band’s clasp) to record an ECG. Then, all the data that’s collected is poured into the Whoop app on your phone. It’s helpful if you feel symptoms of a heart condition or want a better understanding of how your heart handles recovery and strain.

♀ Better menstrual tracking. Whoop is doubling down on women’s health with its new Hormonal Insights feature. It uses AI and biometric data to deliver more accurate menstrual cycle tracking and how it affects your recovery, sleep, stress, and performance. The feature can also be used if you’re pregnant or experiencing perimenopause.

😴 Smarter sleep monitoring and coaching. A big new feature that’s already rolling out to Whoop users is the improved sleep tracking experience, which includes a reimagined Sleep Score for a more accurate reflection of your sleep quality and recovery. It also highlights key factors like consistency, efficiency, and sleep stress to give you a better picture of how well you sleep at night. While it’s not exclusive to Whoop 5.0 or Whoop MG, it’s a noteworthy addition nonetheless.

🩸 Blood testing for the most curious. You can also perform blood tests in the Whoop app. It’s part of the new Whoop Advanced Labs feature, which can guide you through a full blood test and give you coaching tips afterward. No, your Whoop won’t be drawing blood from your arm anytime soon, but it’s a neat integration that gives you a deeper understanding of your health.

⌚️ Still the Whoop you already know. Whoop 5.0 might be a big upgrade compared to Whoop 4.0, but it’s still the fitness wearable you’re familiar with. You can track your workouts, view your strain and recovery scores each day, track your sleep, log your daily habits, ask the AI coach for health tips, and more. It isn’t getting a screen or the ability to make phone calls; instead, it’s leaning even further in the direction of the ultimate fitness tracker. It certainly seems like Whoop has something interesting on its hands as a result.

🔋 Longer battery life, leaner design, meaner data accuracy. The design of the Whoop 5.0 is a bit thinner compared to Whoop 4.0, so it’ll sit more naturally on your wrist. Despite the size reduction, the company was able to include a chip that’s 10x more efficient than before, resulting in two-week battery life. That’s up from 3-5 days between charges, which is quite impressive. It’s also more accurate thanks to improved health sensors across the board.

(Credit: Whoop / The Shortcut)

🎩 Luxurious bands. Whoop is also introducing new bands with fresh colors and finishes for Whoop 5.0. The standout? LeatherLuxe, which is made from genuine Italian leather for the most premium Whoop yet. I’m certainly going to try to get my hands on one.

💰 Three separate subscriptions. Depending on what you’ll use it for, Whoop is offering three different subscription tiers for Whoop 5.0. Here’s a breakdown to simplify things.

Whoop One : This gets you the Whoop 5.0 with a USB-C port (no wireless charging pack for you) and a vast majority of existing and new health features. It costs $199/year.

Whoop Peak : This package upgrades the hardware and supports Whoop’s Wireless Powerpack, as well as deeper health insights like Healthspan and Hormonal Insights. It’s priced at $239/year.

Whoop Life: The highest-end tier of the trio gets you Whoop MG hardware with ECG support in the band itself, as well as blood pressure insights. It’s priced at $359/year.

📅 Whoop 5.0 release date

Whoop is launching Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG starting today on its website. A subscription will get you the hardware and a band, as well as access to all the tools that Whoop has to offer. We’re in the process of securing our own unit for review, so be sure to stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.