🔬 Oura is updating its app with the ability to track your glucose

💍 It works with Dexcom Stelo monitors and allows you to see your data alongside what’s collected by your Oura Ring

🤖 AI is used to summarize your glucose data to make it easy to track your trends

🍔 The update also adds meal logging to keep track of your diet

The Oura Ring is getting a big upgrade with glucose tracking… with a secondary tracker. Oura has announced an update to its app that integrates glucose tracking and can be seen alongside the rest of your health data recorded by your Oura Ring. It’s all thanks to Dexcom’s $75 million investment in Oura, which allows the former’s Stelo monitors to talk to the Oura app and help users better track their metabolic health. To coincide with the launch, Oura is also rolling out meal logging.

🔬 Glucose tracking with Stelo. To track your glucose in the Oura app, you need to pick up one of Dexcom’s $99 Stelo monitors. Wear it, set it up, and you’ll be able to sync your data with the Oura app. It’ll give you frequent updates and let you track your trends over time alongside other information about your health collected by the Oura Ring. You can also use AI to summarize your data to get a better understanding of what’s working and what isn’t, as well as stats on when your levels are above recommended targets.

🍔 Track your meals with AI. The other big new addition is meal logging. In the Oura app, you can record what you’ve eaten using the new Meals app which takes a picture of your food and asks Oura Advisor to analyze it, breaking down nutritional value and other information about the food you consume. It’ll avoid being judgy about your food choices if you want to have a cheat day, and it pairs with glucose monitoring to help you understand your levels depending on your diet.

🏎️ Ahead of the pack. Oura is among the first to integrate glucose tracking into its products. While it isn’t available solely through the Oura Ring, other platforms like Apple Watch and Whoop have yet to offer similar integrations. Combined with Meals, Glucose on Oura Ring could prove to be invaluable to those who need to track their metabolic health closely.

📱 Rolling out now. Oura says both Glucose and Meals are rolling out now to all US-based Oura Ring users. Because Glucose integrates with Stelo monitors, it’s unclear when the feature could roll out to other markets. At the very least, it seems like Meals will roll out to global users soon.

