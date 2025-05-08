Nintendo has started to send out pre-order invites to purchase the Switch 2 console (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🍄 Switch 2 pre-orders started today at the My Nintendo Store in the US

📧 As seen below, this email invite is required to purchase a console

😬 But Nintendo says you may not get the console in time for June 5

👀 We’re still tracking Walmart & other US Switch 2 pre-orders , too

Priority Alerts:

Turn on notifications for Matt Swider on X to get additional alerts

The one and only Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in the US is today, May 8, at the official My Nintendo Store, where you can buy the console, games, and accessories. There’s just one catch: you’ll need an email invite to buy a Switch 2.

This is the first time that Nintendo’s online store has offered pre-orders, two weeks after a chaotic scene in which American retailers, like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop, quickly sold out of the video game console. Nintendo’s email invites trickled out late this afternoon, according to our tracking data, with the few lucky invitees telling The Shortcut that it was a smooth checkout process.

This is what the Switch 2 email invite looks like

Nintendo was late in sending out invites to US customers. Eventually it did, but beforehand, there was a fake invite screenshot floating around. Whether it was a fan mock-up or a phishing scam, we don’t know, but you should ensure the email invite looks like one I posted above.

Nintendo fans are still getting the Switch 2 pre-order emails at this time, as the invites seem to be coming in waves.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will come in waves

Nintendo fans are still getting the Switch 2 pre-order emails at this time, as the invites seem to be coming in waves. They’ll have 72 hours to check out with the console, but it’s also a “first-come, first-served” process, according to Nintendo.

That means while you may still be able to purchase a Switch 2 console within those 72 hours, the delivery date may be staggered. Nintendo says it can’t guarantee that your console will be delivered by June 5, the release date, whereas Walmart has made a pledge to ship a console to your doorstep by 9 am ET that day.

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Get our instant alerts:

More US stores to offer Switch 2 pre-orders

US Stores may not restock Switch 2 again until after Nintendo starts its May 8 pre-orders (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Shortcut hasn’t stopped tracking Switch 2 pre-orders from other US stores. However, we have suggested (and so far we’re right) that Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop would remain “sold out” during Nintendo’s pre-order. This is Nintendo’s moment, in our expert analysis. No one upstages Nintendo.

So far, stores like Sam’s Club, Costco, and Antonline haven’t had pre-orders, and you’ll have to wait until the launch date to buy from them. This may be because these stores require you to purchase the console in a more expensive bundle or have a paid membership attached to make any purchase. If you notice the trend, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop didn’t paywall Nintendo consoles and did have pre-orders.

Even if you request an invite and pre-order, Nintendo says it’s not a guarantee of getting a console on June 5 (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

My Nintendo Store requirements

Nintendo’s strict rules aren’t just for retailers. You’ll need to be a true Nintendo fan to even qualify for a pre-order from the My Nintendo Store today. You must be:

A Nintendo Switch Online membership for at least 12 months A minimum of 50 hours of total gameplay logged on your Switch 1 Opted into sharing gameplay data with Nintendo in the privacy settings 18 years old or older, per Nintendo’s rules

📄 Note 1: This non-transferable invite to buy the Switch 2 will be valid for 72 hours and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Nintendo.

📄 Note 2: You need to be the primary account holder, so the lead account in a Nintendo Switch Online Family Plan (the one paying) is the only account eligible (unless someone in the family previously had NSO for 12 months on their own at a prior time).

No Nintendo Switch 2 invite? You’re not alone

Not even will qualify, and not everyone who qualifies will get an email invite from Nintendo (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

We didn’t get an email invite from Nintendo, either, so don’t feel bad. The demand for the Switch 2 pre-orders in the US surpassed Nintendo’s expectations, mirroring what we saw worldwide, including the company’s home country of Japan. Nintendo’s President even apologized for the lack of Switch 2 consoles available to purchase.

The good news is that Walmart and others are likely to open up Switch 2 orders once again, closer to the June 5 release date. While demand may outstrip supply for weeks, our current analysis is that it won’t be this way for months, with flashbacks to the PS5 restock era.

