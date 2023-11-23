Air fryers have become increasing affordable by the day and thanks to an amazing Black Friday deal you can get one for just $50. That’s so cheap that this air fryer can basically be a stocking stuffer — and for me personally, it’s a kitchen gadget I can try on a whim

For the past year, I’ve been researching the best air fryer I should get and I’ve just been paralyzed by choice. But after seeing air fryer that’s $50, I can just pick this up and use it for all my cooking experiments, reheating fried chicken, and more.

Gourmia Air Fryer deal on Walmart

Also for Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer is a bit fancier than most air fryers since it has multiple cooking trays, which I’ve only seen on one Sur La Tab model. Its large 14-quart size also makes it usable for cooking large items like rotisserie chicken.

If you’ve been on the fence about buying an air fryer like me, this seems like the one to get for both its features and incredible price.

